Watch Billie Eilish’s Gravity-Defying ‘Saturday Night Live’ Performance

For her premiere appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” Billie Eilish almost literally bounced off of the walls while performing her hit “Bad Guy.”

Performing on a scaled-down version of the familiar “SNL” set, Eilish seemed to be walking on walls and then the ceiling while brother Finneas and a drummer — all in matching outfits — were initially shown in odd camera angles. Eventually the cameras pulled back to reveal Eilish performing inside a large box that rotated throughout the song, while her brother and the drummer played in front of it. It was a tricky performance that Eilish nailed without missing a beat.

Although it seems unlikely that the rotating box will be brought on the 2020 arena tour that Eilish announced last week, the performance showed what an accomplished live performer she has become.

She clearly has a fan in show host Woody Harrelson, who introduced her first as “incomparable” and then “wonderful” for the second performance, which was likely intended to show her depth as an artist — it was just her and Finneas, wearing different matching outfits, duetting on a low-key version of the ballad “I Love You.”

Watch both performances below. Eilish is on tour for much of October and will launch her 2020 arena tour in March.