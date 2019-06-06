×
New Bosses Meet the Old Bosses at Warner Records HQ

Music industry veteran Mo Ostin gave his thumbs up to the label's new offices and rebranded name.

Warner Records logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Records

Since joining Warner Bros. Records, which was recently rebranded Warner Records, label heads Aaron Bay-Schuck and Tom Corson have made it a point to pay homage to the record company’s storied past, even while sharing a collective desire to stake out their own future path for the venerable music house.

To that end, the pair have reached out to and invited many of their predecessors to see the dazzling, 240,000 square-foot offices in a rebuilt Ford Model-T plant and showroom in the rapidly gentrifying Arts District at Seventh and Santa Fe Avenues in downtown Los Angeles.

Longtime A&R guru and former President Lenny Waronker has been with the company in a consulting position all along, but he, Bay-Schuck and Corson recently welcomed back the label’s legendary co-founder Mo Ostin, 92, who gave his thumbs-up to the new surroundings as well as the rename and reworked logo.

Bay-Schuck took to Instagram to boast, “Can’t believe I get to spend time with and learn from two of the greatest record men of ALL TIME. Your belief and support mean everything to me and to all of us at @warnerrecords.”

Added Ostin: “The new building is a smash… a perfect environment for a company headed back to the top. I LOVE WARNER RECORDS!”

