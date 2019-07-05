×

Warner Music Group Acquires Slovakia’s Forza, Home to the OPUS Catalog

Variety Staff

Julius Kincek Vladimir Kocandrie
CREDIT: Warner Music Group

Forza Music, the Slovakian entertainment company founded in 1994 that’s home to music from the region released over four decades going back to the 1960s, has been acquired by Warner Music Group. The deal also encompasses the catalog of OPUS, Slovakia’s former state-run record company and the second biggest label in the country, which has acted for some years as Warner’s licensee. Artists on the OPUS roster include Collegium Musicum, Karol Duchoň, Marika Gombitová and Team.

The plan for is to “revive the OPUS brand as a frontline label focusing on pop, rock and children’s repertoire,” according to a release announcing the acquisition, particularly on digital services.

The label will be headed by Julius Kincek, a well-known Slovakian producer (pictured at left), who said, “I’m very excited about this opportunity to work with one of the world’s biggest music companies. It’s the first time I’ve been involved in such a deal and I’m full of expectations about what we can achieve together.”

Added Vladimir Kočandrle (pictured at right), managing director of Warner Music Czech Republic: “I’m delighted that we’re able to bring Forza Music into the Warner family and relaunch the legendary OPUS brand.  It’s fantastic that the hugely respected Julius Kincek will lead OPUS as we write the next chapter of the label’s story.”

“This is just the latest step in our strategy of expanding Warner Music’s footprint in emerging markets around the world,” declared Alfonso Perez-Soto, EVP, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa.

