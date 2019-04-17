Warner/Chappell Music Names Ryan Press President of A&R for the U.S.

Warner/Chappell Music has announced the promotion of Ryan Press to president of A&R, U.S.

Press, who joined the publisher in 2009, has worked closely with an array of acclaimed songwriters and producers, including Rihanna, Rae Sremmurd, DJ Khaled, Wiz Khalifa, Meek Mill, T-Minus, Tayla Parx, Gucci Mane, Mike Elizondo, Aloe Blacc, The-Dream, Priscilla Renea, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Mike Will & Ear Drummers, The Stereotypes, Tay Keith, Ross Golan, Murda Beatz, Hitmaka (Yung Berg), Southside, and many others. Based at the company’s Los Angeles headquarters, he reports jointly to Warner/Chappell Co-Chairman & CEO Guy Moot and Co-Chairman & COO Carianne Marshall. His remit excludes Nashville.

Moot and Marshall said: “Songwriters are our inspiration, and serving them with integrity is at the core of everything we do. To that end, it’s essential that we empower our executives and develop long-term careers across our team. Over his past decade with Warner/Chappell, Ryan has been a passionate champion of many of the most original, compelling, and successful songwriters in the modern music landscape. As we enter a new era at our company, his outstanding A&R expertise, his deep understanding of songs and songwriting, and his powerful relationships throughout the creative community will make him an invaluable contributor to our successful evolution. We’re very happy to promote Ryan to this key role on our senior management team.”

Press noted: “The future of this company is incredibly exciting, and I want to thank Carianne and Guy for this new opportunity. It all starts with the songwriter, and there’s nothing more thrilling than watching a song evolve from its earliest form into music that touches people everywhere. Warner/Chappell is home to extraordinary creative talent across all genres and cultures, and it’s a privilege to help them realize their visions and build their careers. I’m looking forward to leading our incredible A&R team, as we continue to attract amazing artists, songwriters, and producers.”

According to the announcement, among his recent projects, Press paired Warner/Chappell’s Swae Lee and Carter Lang with Post Malone and Louis Bellfor the No. 1 smash, “Sunflower,” while female producer duo NOVA Wav contributed to several songs on The Carters’ “Everything Is Love.”

Press came on board at Warner/Chappell as Senior Director, A&R, before being promoted to Vice President, A&R and then Co-Head, A&R. Prior to Warner/Chappell, he founded Press Conference Management, an artist, songwriter, and producer management firm, and worked as a Creative Consultant at Notting Hill Music Publishing. Previously, he served in a co-management capacity at the J. Erving Group, where he assisted in day-to-day operations and management, as well as being a manager and producer at Day One Productions.