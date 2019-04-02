Warner Bros. Records Names Nate Albert Executive VP of A&R

Nate Albert has joined Warner Bros. Records as Executive Vice President of A&R, based at the label’s Los Angeles headquarters, the company announced today. Albert, a founding member of the Mighty Mighty Bosstones, has held senior A&R posts at Capitol Records and Republic Records, signing artists such as The Weeknd and acclaimed singer/songwriter Maggie Rogers. The announcement was made by Co-Chairman & CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck.

“As we continue to expand our global A&R presence, Nate comes to us with a musician’s unique sensibility and a brilliant ear for authentic, compelling artists,” said Bay-Schuck. “He’s one of the most astute, intuitive, and inspired A&R people in the business, and the diversity and quality of the music that Nate has championed speaks for itself.”

“I’ve long admired Warner Bros.’ deep-seated support of artistic creativity and originality,” said Albert. “There is extraordinary talent all across the globe looking for the right team to help them magnify their visions and build long-term careers. I’m looking forward to bringing them into the WBR family and making great records that will move culture.”

Albert cofounded the ska-punk band the Mighty Mighty Bosstones at the ripe old age of 13. Their 1997 album “Let’s Face It” went platinum and the group performed on the Lollapalooza and Warped tours. Albert left the band in 2000 to attend Brown University and in 2006 became an A&R consultant for Republic/Universal Records, ultimately advancing to SVP. There, he also worked with Phantogram, Florence + The Machine and The Lonely Island. Albert joined Capitol Records in 2016 as EVP of A&R, signing Maggie Rogers and working on projects by Cold War Kids, Troye Sivan and Calum Scott.