×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Warner Bros. Records Names Nate Albert Executive VP of A&R

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nate Albert
CREDIT: Lester Cohen

Nate Albert has joined Warner Bros. Records as Executive Vice President of A&R, based at the label’s Los Angeles headquarters, the company announced today. Albert, a founding member of the Mighty Mighty Bosstones, has held senior A&R posts at Capitol Records and Republic Records, signing artists such as The Weeknd and acclaimed singer/songwriter Maggie Rogers. The announcement was made by Co-Chairman & CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck.

“As we continue to expand our global A&R presence, Nate comes to us with a musician’s unique sensibility and a brilliant ear for authentic, compelling artists,” said Bay-Schuck. “He’s one of the most astute, intuitive, and inspired A&R people in the business, and the diversity and quality of the music that Nate has championed speaks for itself.”

“I’ve long admired Warner Bros.’ deep-seated support of artistic creativity and originality,” said Albert. “There is extraordinary talent all across the globe looking for the right team to help them magnify their visions and build long-term careers. I’m looking forward to bringing them into the WBR family and making great records that will move culture.”

Albert cofounded the ska-punk band the Mighty Mighty Bosstones at the ripe old age of 13. Their 1997 album “Let’s Face It” went platinum and the group performed on the Lollapalooza and Warped tours. Albert left the band in 2000 to attend Brown University and in 2006 became an A&R consultant for Republic/Universal Records, ultimately advancing to SVP. There, he also worked with Phantogram, Florence + The Machine and The Lonely Island. Albert joined Capitol Records in 2016 as EVP of A&R, signing Maggie Rogers and working on projects by Cold War Kids, Troye Sivan and Calum Scott.

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More Music

  • Drake

    Drake Drops Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Top Boy’ Series at London Gig

    Drake took a moment out from performing at a London show on his Assassination Vacation tour Monday night to give fans a first look at a teaser trailer for “Top Boy,” the upcoming Netflix series he is producing. The singer is exec-producing the show alongside business partner Adel “Future” Nur, and Maverick Carter and Jamal [...]

  • Nate Albert

    Warner Bros. Records Names Nate Albert Executive VP of A&R

    Nate Albert has joined Warner Bros. Records as Executive Vice President of A&R, based at the label’s Los Angeles headquarters, the company announced today. Albert, a founding member of the Mighty Mighty Bosstones, has held senior A&R posts at Capitol Records and Republic Records, signing artists such as The Weeknd and acclaimed singer/songwriter Maggie Rogers. [...]

  • Streaming Placeholder

    Driven by Streaming, Global Recorded-Music Revenues Soar to $19.1 Billion

    The global recorded music market grew by 9.7% in 2018 — its fourth consecutive year of growth — to $19.1 billion, according the latest annual report from the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI). Streaming revenue grew by 34.0% and accounted for almost half (47%) of global revenue, powered by a 32.9% increase in [...]

  • Bette Midler Variety Power of Women

    Bette Midler Gets Candid About Hollywood, Feminism and Trump

    Long before Reese Witherspoon or Nicole Kidman produced their own material, Bette Midler was calling all the shots on her productions. In 1985, she signed a blockbuster multi-movie deal at Disney’s Touchstone Pictures, making her the highest-paid actress of her time. But in addition to a massive paycheck, she also wanted to be empowered to make [...]

  • Kacey Musgraves Power of Women New

    Kacey Musgraves Wants to Help Young People Follow Their Arrow Into Music Education

    Kacey Musgraves would like young people to follow their arrow wherever it goes, as her signature song says, and if she could provide just a little tailwind to help those arrows land in the bull’s-eye that is music, all the better. “Music education has long been an interest of mine,” says the country-pop star. “It [...]

  • Elvis Costello

    Elvis Costello, Blondie to Share Bill on Summer Tour

    Back in the year 2000, Elvis Costello picked “The Best of Blondie” to be on his epic list of “500 Albums You Need.” Now he’s put the Debbie Harry-fronted band on an even shorter list of groups he needs to tour with. The two artists, both of whom have remained active since the late ’70s, [...]

  • Bette Midler Variety Power of Women

    How Bette Midler Helped Rescue New York's Parks and Gardens

    After the 1994 Northridge earthquake, Bette Midler moved back to New York. But when she got there, she was unsettled by the garbage that she spotted everywhere. “It was unbelievable,” says the Tony-winning actress. “There were couches in the trees. There were burned-out cars by the road, and it just seemed as if the city [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad