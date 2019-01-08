×
Warner Bros. Records Fortifies Publicity Team With New Hires

Aishah White joins the Los Angeles-based label as SVP while Yash Zadeh arrives from Biz 3 with a VP title.

By
Variety Staff

CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Records

Warner Bros. Records is beefing up its media and strategic development team with two key hires. Aishah White (pictured above, right), who most recently represented the late XXXTentacion at her own public relations firm, AKW PR, joins the Los Angeles-based label as senior vice president, and Yashar Zadeh (above, left) arrives from Biz 3 Publicity, where his clients included Migos and G-Eazy, as vice president. Both will report to Laura Swanson, WBR’s EVP of media and strategic development.

The company is currently headquartered in Burbank but will soon relocate to downtown L.A. along with other Warner Music Group subsidiaries.

“I’m so thrilled that Aishah and Yash are joining our team, as they bring incredible expertise and real savvy to the ever-evolving PR and media landscape,” said Swanson in announcing the hirings. “Their impressive track records and the respect they’ve earned from both artists and peers alike are the perfect fit for Warner Bros. Records. With Aishah, Yash, and the existing stellar PR team, I’m confident we’re going to have an amazing 2019 and beyond.”

Along with Swanson, the two VP Jaime Rosenberg and director Ceri Roberts in New York and Los Angeles-based VPs Bobbie Gale and Rick Gershon, along with Patrice Compere in New York and Lilly Simpson, Bre Flores and new arrival Samantha Lorenzo in L.A.

White was the founder of AKW PR, where she created media campaigns for artists including Ty Dolla $ign and Lil Pump as well as XXXTentacion. Prior to forming AKW, she held executive positions at Primary Wave, Team Image PR, and Def Jam.

At Biz 3, Zadeh spearheaded campaigns for Quality Control Music, Migos, G-Eazy, the Adult Swim network, Lil Baby, Quavo, Tee Grizzley, City Girls, and others. Prior to joining Biz 3 in 2014, Zadeh spent five years at Urban Outfitters, Inc. He began his career as a recording artist, releasing his own music on various underground imprints including Eastern Conference/Rawkus Records and Definitive Jux Records.

