Warner Bros. Records Names Michele Nadelman CFO

Michele Nadelman has joined Warner Bros. Records as Chief Financial Officer. She arrives following a 12-year run at Concord Music, where she also held the CFO title (of Recorded Music) as well as SVP of Finance for Concord Music Corporate, and will be based out of WBR’s Los Angeles offices and report to co-chairman and COO Tom Corson.

At Concord, Nadelman oversaw all of the company’s finances and was a key player in the company’s merger with Bicycle Music and Village Roadshow Pictures Group, the acquisition of Dutch music publisher Imagem, and the adminsitration integration of Paul McCartney catalog, including his work with Wings. According to an announcement of her hiring, Nadelman was involved in the acquisition and integration of some 30 music labels and publishing companies. Prior to her time at Concord, Nadelman held positions at The Walt Disney Company, Warner Bros., Gameworks, DMX Music, and Lucky Strike Lanes. Nadelman, a CPA in California, started her career at Price Waterhouse.

Said Corson: “Michele brings a great combination of financial savvy and hands-on label experience to her new post at WBR. Not only does she have a stellar track record as a CFO, but her involvement in deal-making and acquisitions across both major companies and indie operations makes her a tremendous addition to our senior management squad. As we explore new ventures and platforms, Michele comes to WBR at just the right time, and I’m delighted to welcome her to the team.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining WBR at such an exciting moment in both the label’s and the industry’s evolution,” added Nadelman. “The opportunities on the creative and business fronts are more exciting and diverse than ever, and I’m looking forward to working with the entire team to help make great things happen.”