Variety’s 2019 Hitmakers and Hitbreakers Revealed

It’s almost time to say goodbye to 2019 and the horse it rode in on — or the horse that dominated the conversation: Lil Nas X’s. The year in pop has been largely defined by a gay black man peddling country tropes, an all-shapes-and-sizes-glorifying soul shouter and a waif who felt like Kate Bush reincarnated into a rock ’n’ roll high school valedictorian. Which is to say: hardly defined at all. As Hitmaker of the Year Billie Eilish tells it, 2019 was “pretty genre-less. This year has been about accepting or just being open to new stuff that doesn’t necessarily have a specific sound.” Adds her producer-brother Finneas O’Connell: “There aren’t a lot of sound-alikes. Even the top five that we were in for a minute, where it was ‘Bad Guy,’ ‘Old Town Road,’ ‘Señorita’ and ‘Truth Hurts’ — those are pretty different songs, right?” Yes, and with pretty different teams behind them, all with a talent for turning the slightly peculiar into the monumentally popular. Here’s to the creatives and execs who fed us hits so eccentric but memorable that the world may still be grooving to them when Lil Nas has bought his farm and Eilish is deep into her dotage.

