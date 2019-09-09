Vampire Weekend Reveal 2020 Tour Dates

Following their sold-out headlining spot at New York’s Madison Square Garden Friday night, Vampire Weekend announced more dates in support of their latest album “Father of the Bride,” stretching into next year. The news was first reported by Spin; a rep for the band confirmed the dates to Variety.

Variety said of “Father of the Bride,” “Looser, shaggier, and more blissfully unpretentious than anything the group has done before, “Father of the Bride” sees Vampire Weekend broaden their usual punk and Afro-pop influences to take in notes from country, prog, jam-band psychedelia and even techno, and the results are always playfully adventurous.”

Vampire Weekend 2020 Tour Dates:

5/29 – Westbrook, ME @ Maine Savings Pavilion

5/30 – Burlington, VT @ Midway Lawn

5/31 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

6/2 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater

6/3 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

6/12 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel Outdoors

8/9 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

8/10 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

8/12 – Missoula, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater

8/14 – Calgary, AB @ BMO Centre

8/15 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre

9/23 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

9/24 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater

9/26 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre

9/27 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater

9/29 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

9/30 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

10/6 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

10/7 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall