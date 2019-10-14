×
Vampire Weekend, Mumford & Sons, Rufus du Sol to Headline Okeechobee Festival

Variety Staff

Vampire Weekend - Brian Robert Jones, Chris Tomson, Ezra Koenig, Chris BaioVampire Weekend in concert at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, USA - 01 Oct 2019
CREDIT: Greg Chow/Shutterstock

Today, Insomniac Events announced the lineup for the fourth edition of Florida’s Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival. The four-day event will return to Sunshine Grove in Okeechobee, Florida March 5-8, 2020 with a multi-genre lineup led by Vampire Weekend, Mumford & Sons, Rufus du Sol and Bassnectar, along with over 100 other artists across a broad musical spectrum. General admission and VIP passes, as well as camping options, are available at okeechobeefest.com.

OMF’s three main stages — Be, Here, and Now — will include Haim, Glass Animals, Big Gigantic, Alison Wonderland, Blood Orange, Bob Moses, Clairo, Kaskade, and Sublime With Rome, while the all-hours Jungle 51 and the white-sand beach of Aquachobee will feature programming from a variety of artists all four days. CASPA, Ivy lab, Yheti, Huxley Anne and Supertask will DJ during an opening night party hosted by bass music purveyors Bassrush on Thursday, May 5. Also returning will be PoWoW!, a musical showcase featuring festival acts and surprise guests. In previous years, the PoWoW! has featured pairings like Miguel, Arcade Fire’s Win Butler, John Oates, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Mumford and Sons, as well as the Roots, Snoop Dogg, Chaka Khan and Big Gigantic’s Dominic Lalli, Trombone Shorty, and Cole Henry.

OMF will also feature immersive art experiences, pop-up performances, yoga, life enhancing workshops, and other experiences.

Also on site are a 24-hour general store and food options, showers, free portalets, and food and beverage options from local vendors and craft artisans. OMF 2020 will kick-off an immersive lineup of interactive offerings beginning Thursday, March 5 during a nighttime pre-party.

Passes go on sale for all ticket and camping types beginning Oct. 14 at 10am ET at okeechobeefest.com.

The full lineup appears below:

A R I Z O N A
Alison Wonderland
Atomyard
Bas Ibellini
Bassnectar
Behrouz
Big Gigantic
Blood Orange
Bob Moses
Bombargo
Boogie T.Rio
CAAMP
Caspa
CharlestheFirst
Chiiild
Clarian (Live)
Clairo
Colorful Language (Live)
Cory Wong (of Vulfpeck)
Crooked Colours
DAIIKON
Derrick May
Durante
Earthgang
Eazybaked
Ellen Allien
Elohim
Flatbush Zombies
G Jones
G-Space
Ghostland Observatory
Glass Animals
Gouranga Clan Sunday Special Feat:
Jkriv, Dicky Trisco, Isaac Ferry
Gunna
Gus Dapperton
Haim
Hippie Sabotage
Huxley Anne
Ivy Lab
Julia Govor
Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe
Kaskade
Kidnap
Kimyon
Levitation Jones
Lil Louis (The Founding Father of House
Music)
Lolo Zouaï
Los Wálters
Louisahhh
Lotus
LSDream
Lucy Dacus
Machine Gun Kelly
Mallrat
Mary Yuzovskaya
Mathew Jonson (Live)
Maya Jane Coles
Mersiv
Moon Boots
Mumford & Sons
Nora En Pure
Papadosio
Party Pupils
Phantoms
Rechulski
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Said The Sky
San Holo
Shaun Reeves
Slenderbodies
Soul Clap
St. Paul and The Broken Bones
Sublime With Rome
Supertask
Taylor Shockley
The Aces
ThriftworksTipper
Vampire Weekend
Verzache
xylø
Y2K
Yheti
Young Franco
Yung Bae Presents: The Future of Funk
ZíA

 

