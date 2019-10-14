Vampire Weekend, Mumford & Sons, Rufus du Sol to Headline Okeechobee Festival

Today, Insomniac Events announced the lineup for the fourth edition of Florida’s Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival. The four-day event will return to Sunshine Grove in Okeechobee, Florida March 5-8, 2020 with a multi-genre lineup led by Vampire Weekend, Mumford & Sons, Rufus du Sol and Bassnectar, along with over 100 other artists across a broad musical spectrum. General admission and VIP passes, as well as camping options, are available at okeechobeefest.com.

OMF’s three main stages — Be, Here, and Now — will include Haim, Glass Animals, Big Gigantic, Alison Wonderland, Blood Orange, Bob Moses, Clairo, Kaskade, and Sublime With Rome, while the all-hours Jungle 51 and the white-sand beach of Aquachobee will feature programming from a variety of artists all four days. CASPA, Ivy lab, Yheti, Huxley Anne and Supertask will DJ during an opening night party hosted by bass music purveyors Bassrush on Thursday, May 5. Also returning will be PoWoW!, a musical showcase featuring festival acts and surprise guests. In previous years, the PoWoW! has featured pairings like Miguel, Arcade Fire’s Win Butler, John Oates, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Mumford and Sons, as well as the Roots, Snoop Dogg, Chaka Khan and Big Gigantic’s Dominic Lalli, Trombone Shorty, and Cole Henry.

OMF will also feature immersive art experiences, pop-up performances, yoga, life enhancing workshops, and other experiences.

Also on site are a 24-hour general store and food options, showers, free portalets, and food and beverage options from local vendors and craft artisans. OMF 2020 will kick-off an immersive lineup of interactive offerings beginning Thursday, March 5 during a nighttime pre-party.

Passes go on sale for all ticket and camping types beginning Oct. 14 at 10am ET at okeechobeefest.com.

The full lineup appears below:

A R I Z O N A

Alison Wonderland

Atomyard

Bas Ibellini

Bassnectar

Behrouz

Big Gigantic

Blood Orange

Bob Moses

Bombargo

Boogie T.Rio

CAAMP

Caspa

CharlestheFirst

Chiiild

Clarian (Live)

Clairo

Colorful Language (Live)

Cory Wong (of Vulfpeck)

Crooked Colours

DAIIKON

Derrick May

Durante

Earthgang

Eazybaked

Ellen Allien

Elohim

Flatbush Zombies

G Jones

G-Space

Ghostland Observatory

Glass Animals

Gouranga Clan Sunday Special Feat:

Jkriv, Dicky Trisco, Isaac Ferry

Gunna

Gus Dapperton

Haim

Hippie Sabotage

Huxley Anne

Ivy Lab

Julia Govor

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe

Kaskade

Kidnap

Kimyon

Levitation Jones

Lil Louis (The Founding Father of House

Music)

Lolo Zouaï

Los Wálters

Louisahhh

Lotus

LSDream

Lucy Dacus

Machine Gun Kelly

Mallrat

Mary Yuzovskaya

Mathew Jonson (Live)

Maya Jane Coles

Mersiv

Moon Boots

Mumford & Sons

Nora En Pure

Papadosio

Party Pupils

Phantoms

Rechulski

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Said The Sky

San Holo

Shaun Reeves

Slenderbodies

Soul Clap

St. Paul and The Broken Bones

Sublime With Rome

Supertask

Taylor Shockley

The Aces

ThriftworksTipper

Vampire Weekend

Verzache

xylø

Y2K

Yheti

Young Franco

Yung Bae Presents: The Future of Funk

ZíA