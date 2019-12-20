USC Marching Band Has Its Own Black Parade for My Chemical Romance Fans (WATCH)

In honor of My Chemical Romance’s Los Angeles reunion show, the University of Southern California’s marching band performed an instrumental version of “Welcome to the Black Parade,” the band’s first and only top 10 hit on the pop charts.

My Chemical Romance’s agent, Matt Galle, posted the video on Instagram early Friday morning, showing the marching band performing outside the doors of the Shrine Expo Hall, right across the street from USC, where MCR will perform Friday tonight.

“See you tonight!! #Return,” Galle’s caption reads.

My Chemical Romance, which hasn’t played together publicly since May 2012, officially broke up in March 2013. Tonight’s show is the only reunion gig announced for America so far; next year, the band will perform in Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

Galle’s post will no doubt fuel the anticipation already felt by thousands of Killjoys. Fans of the band began lining up outside the Shrine Thursday night for the general-admission gig, eventually needing blankets to withstand the cold.

“The true meaning of devotion isn’t just the fans who were out here before sunrise this morning — it’s the band who’s worked unflaggingly for decades to create music that makes us feel seen – and then makes blankets for their fans,” Morgan Smith, a writer, said.

Variety‘s MCR experts went through the group’s discography and selected their absolute must-hears for a wishlist setlist.