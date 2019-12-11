×
Universal Music Poaches BBC’s Alice Webb to Run Eagle Rock

CREDIT: UMG

Alice Webb is moving from the BBC to Eagle Rock, the Universal Music U.K.-backed producer and distributor of music programming.

Webb has held several senior roles in a 15-year career at the BBC including head of its kids unit and COO of its BBC North division, overseeing the relocation of key departments from London to Salford. She will be CEO of Eagle Rock, which releases about 50 music productions a year and has a 2,000-hour catalogue of music shows.

The Eagle Rock library has shows from a range of filmmakers such as Martin Scorsese, Brett Morgan and Mike Figgis, covering artists including the Rolling Stones, Eminem, Madonna, and Paul McCartney.

Universal Music is an extraordinary organisation – it puts creativity at the heart of everything it does – which is why after 15 happy years at the BBC it is a privilege to be joining Universal Music and Eagle Rock Entertainment,” Webb said. “The opportunity to tell the stories of some of the world’s best known artists – past, present and future – is one I couldn’t turn down”.

Universal Music U.K. chairman David Joseph added: “Alice is an outstanding executive whose track record as a commercial and operational leader speaks for itself. The combination of her exceptional eye for creative output and digitally-savvy leadership will help build upon Eagle Rock’s award-winning formula for success in one of our industry’s fastest evolving areas.”

Eagle Rock’s recent output includes Miles Davis documentary “Birth Of The Cool,” which was an official selection at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, and secured a nomination for Best Music Documentary at next year’s Grammys. This followed a nomination for “Above Us Only Sky,” the documentary about the Imagine period of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s lives. It also scored an international Emmy nom.

