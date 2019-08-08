Universal Music Reboots Nordic Team as Per Sundin Joins Forces With Abba

Universal Music Group announced today that Per Sundin, managing director of Universal Music Sweden and president of the company’s Nordic Region, will step down from his current role to become CEO of the Pop House Group, effective Sept. 1. At the same time, he will take on the new role of non-executive chairman of Universal Music Nordic Region, extending his longstanding relationship with the company.

Pop House Sweden was co-founded by Abba cofounder Björn Ulvaeus in 2014, principally as a way to create live events that encapsulate and promote the Abba brand. Initiatives launched so far include the Pop House Hotel, the dinner show “Mamma Mia! The Party,” the Abba Museum in Stockholm and the Cirkus concert and event venue, which is also based in the capital.

In his new role with UMG, Sundin will continue to report to Frank Briegmann, CEO & President of Universal Music Central Europe and Deutsche Grammophon. In addition, Briegmann will also receive a seat on the advisory board of Pop House, as the representative for Universal Music.

Universal Music Central Europe also announced a series of executive promotions within the Nordic region. Effective Sept. 1, Bjorn Rogstad, (General Manager Universal Music Norway), Kimmo Valtanen (General Manager Universal Music Finland) and Joakim Johansson (General Manager/Marketing Director Universal Music Sweden) will each be appointed as Managing Director of their respective countries. These executives will form the new executive management team for the region alongside Casper Bengtson, who will continue his leadership as Managing Director Universal Music Denmark.

Sundin said, “I’m profoundly proud and thankful to be able to continue my working relationship with Frank Briegmann and the excellent UMG Nordics family as I step in to my new role, and for the opportunity to embark on a new endeavor in the entertainment business as CEO for Pop House Group.”

Briegmann added, “I have had a very close, trusting and successful working relationship with Per for many years now and I am thrilled that we will continue to collaborate with one another under this new arrangement. Abba’s wonderful, timeless body of work offers huge potential for generations to come, and I am looking forward to working with Per to provide fans with even more absorbing experiences and provide the artists with more traction around the world.

Regarding the other Nordic promotions, Briegmann continued, “As a music market at the forefront of the streaming and digital transformation, the Nordic region continues to play an important role in the future development of the global music ecosystem. Congratulations to Bjorn, Joakim and Kimmo for their respective appointments to the role of Managing Director. Together we will continue to strengthen the creative cooperation between all of our Northern European territories and beyond.”