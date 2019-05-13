×
Universal Music Group Ups Brittney Ramsdell to Multi-Label Film & TV Synch Role

By
Variety Staff

Brittney Ramsdell
Brittney Ramsdell

Universal Music Group (UMG) has promoted Brittney Ramsdell to senior vice president of film and TV synchronization for Republic Records, Def Jam Recordings, Island Records and Verve Label Group.

The Santa Monica-based executive reports to UMG executive vice president Michele Anthony and will oversee synch efforts across film, television, video games, commercials and all other visual media at each label.

Since arriving from Warner Bros. Records in 2014, Ramsdell served as vice president for film and TV synchs working on such projects as the “50 Shades of Grey” soundtrack and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” She’s also credited with key placements on “Insecure,” “Silicon Valley,” “9-1-1,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and “Empire,” among other TV properties.

Said Anthony in announcing Ramsdell’s appointment: “Synch continues to be an essential, thriving part of our business that, when executed in close collaboration with our labels, can help an artist and a song breakthrough to audiences everywhere. With Brittney, our labels will have an executive leading our sync team who has extensive experience and a successful track record in creative and innovative music placement, and who equally prizes working collaboratively with artists and their label teams to execute impactful strategies.”

Added Ramsdell: “Republic, Def Jam, Island and Verve are not only creative powerhouses with exceptional rosters, they are also leaders in maximizing every opportunity for their artists to thrive and develop long-lasting careers. I’ve had the privilege to work with the most innovative, talented, and passionate people in the business, and I have seen first-hand the incredible results we can achieve by working together. I’m excited to get started and I’m thankful to Michele and the leadership teams at the labels for their support.”

  • Brittney Ramsdell

    Universal Music Group Ups Brittney Ramsdell to Multi-Label Film & TV Synch Role

