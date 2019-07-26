×

Is Vivendi Reconsidering Selling Universal Music Group Stake?

Strong earnings back up insiders' theories that UMG's French parent company may simply be kicking the tires.

By and
Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman & CEO of Universal Music Group, speaks at Sir Lucian Grainge's 2019 Artist Showcase Presented by Citi on in Los AngelesSir Lucian Grainge's 2019 Artist Showcase Presented By Citi, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2019
CREDIT: John Salangsang/Invision/AP/Shut

Here’s one truth among a slew of rumors: Vivendi doesn’t need to sell Universal Music Group. Led by chairman Lucian Grainge, the world’s biggest music company, which Thursday reported that its revenues were up nearly 20% to $3.7 billion during the first six months of 2019, is having a very good year. It holds a 20-point lead in market share over its next biggest competitor. It signed Taylor Swift and broke Billie Eilish. And it’s only offering a minority stake in UMG — less than 50% — without giving up an inch of control.

So why all the hubbub about an imminent announcement that banks are ready to shop UMG in earnest? Sources tell Variety that much of the effort could be for show, with the real motive of seeking out a valuation — will it near $40 billion, or tread closer to $30 billion? — and an artificial floor on share price.

Indeed, Vivendi has nothing to lose by feeling out the market and kicking the tires. If nothing else, Vivendi chairman Yannick Bollore is sending a message to potential bidders and bankers. Still, the pool of investors who can afford — or would want — to pay that much for a passive stake is small.

Related

“The idea still seems to be to announce a deal within the next six months, but Vivendi’s high expectations in terms of valuation might jeopardize this objective,” Jean-Baptiste Sergeant, a senior financial analyst at MainFirst, said in a report following the investors’ July 25 call. Sergeant said he believed nevertheless that Vivendi could find a buyer willing to splurge, given the outstanding results that UMG has garnered.

Vivendi has hired the Parisian law firm Cabinet Bompoint to advise the company in finding potential buyers, Variety has learned. Vivendi previously worked with Cabinet Bompoint on the sale of its 27% stake in video game company Ubisoft for about $2.3 billion. The juicy deal allowed Vivendi to make a capital gain of $1.4 billion.

Another insider suggests that Vivendi welcomes the distraction of a potential UMG sale, and may have alerted key European outlets in advance that some mention on engaging banks was expected on the investors call (specific wording, according to MBW: “several contacts have already been established with potential strategic partners”) in order to steer attention away from a current crisis involving Canal Plus Group. The French content group recently announced that it was going to trim the workforce in France by about 20%.

Some sources in the finance world doubt that Vivendi will go on with the sale at all. “What if they were not selling? And this money, what is it for?” asked a skeptical insider, who also noted that Vivendi had not mentioned any potential targets of future investment.

More Biz

  • Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman & CEO

    Is Vivendi Reconsidering Selling Universal Music Group Stake?

    Here’s one truth among a slew of rumors: Vivendi doesn’t need to sell Universal Music Group. Led by chairman Lucian Grainge, the world’s biggest music company, which Thursday reported that its revenues were up nearly 20% to $3.7 billion during the first six months of 2019, is having a very good year. It holds a [...]

  • CEO of T-Mobile John Legere (L)

    T-Mobile, Sprint Merger Gets DOJ Approval With Sale of Assets to Dish

    Charlie Ergen is poised to get into the wireless phone biz as part of T-Mobile and Sprint’s merger getting the regulatory green light from the Justice Department. Ergen’s Dish Network entered into a $5 billion deal to acquire Sprint’s prepaid wireless businesses and spectrum licenses in the 800-MHz band. That transaction was a requirement of [...]

  • Twentieth Century Fox World

    Genting and Fox Settle Malaysian Theme Park Battle

    Genting Malaysia, the resorts and hotels group that last year sued Fox and Disney over theme park plans in Malaysia, says that all lawsuits have been settled out of court. It intends to restart building at the site. “The parties have entered into a restated memorandum of agreement dated 25 July 2019 granting (Genting Malaysia) [...]

  • Jeffrey Epstein

    Jeffrey Epstein Reportedly Used Victoria's Secret Billionaire for Access to Women

    Multimillionaire businessman Jeffrey Epstein used his position as a close working partner of billionaire Leslie Wexner to gain access to women, the New York Times reported Thursday. According to the report, Epstein mysteriously inserted himself into Wexner’s financial and personal affairs, where he obtained a large amount of wealth via his connections to Wexner’s company [...]

  • MTV Documentary Films Launches With '17

    MTV Documentary Films Launches With '17 Blocks,' 'St. Louis Superman'

    Sheila Nevins has set her first projects in her new capacity as head of MTV Documentary Films: the feature “17 Blocks” and short “St. Louis Superman.” Both titles will have awards qualifying runs in the fall before airing on MTV’s various platforms. “17 Blocks,” from filmmaker Davy Rothbart, chronicles 20 years in the life of [...]

  • In this image released, general views

    Comcast Q2 Beats Estimates on Earnings But Misses on Revenue

    Comcast’s second quarter earnings beat analysts estimates but total revenue came in just shy of expectations. The media giant delivered $26.9 billion in revenue for the quarter, compared to analysts forecasts of about $27.06 billion, while adjusted earnings per share came in at 78 cents, surpassing the consensus estimate of 75 cents per share. Net [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad