Universal Music Group Names Dan Morales Chief Information Officer

Universal Music Group today announced that Dan Morales has been appointed Chief Information Officer (CIO), overseeing UMG’s global technology platforms and developing new systems to expand the company’s analytics and data platforms.

Most recently CIO of eBay, Morales will oversee UMG’s global information technology team, as well as the company’s internal and external networks, according to the announcement. Additionally, he will a develop insights from data across UMG’s organization through analytics, reporting and data intelligence. Morales, whose appointment is effective April 15, will be based at UMG’s global headquarters in Santa Monica and report to UMG EVP/CFO Boyd Muir.

In making the announcement, Muir said, “With Dan as CIO, we are adding an executive with immense talent and experience in building technology and software solutions on a global scale and leveraging technology to deliver growth.”

“UMG is an iconic company with a rich history and an unparalleled global reach in entertainment,” Morales said. “This is a company with a successful track record of innovation that consistently pushes boundaries with technology.”

Morales joined eBay in 2011 and rose to CIO in 2014, a role where his responsibilities included business intelligence and analytics, networking, global enterprise technology operations and enabling functions. Prior to eBay, Morales served from 2003 to 2011 as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Corporate Technology at Bank of America Corp. in Charlotte, North Carolina. Before that, he held a number of roles at Continental Airlines Inc. in Houston from 1990 to 2003. .