×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Universal Music Expands In Southeast Asia, Names Calvin Wong Senior VP

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Kenneth Lim

Universal Music Group today announced the appointment of Calvin Wong to the newly created position of CEO, Southeast Asia & SVP, Asia, effective immediately. The appointment comes alongside a strategic expansion of operations and infrastructure within Singapore, which will become the main headquarters for UMG activity within the region.

Wong joins UMG from Warner Music Group, where he most recently held the position of President, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong & Korea and EVP, Marketing.  Prior to joining Warner Music in 1998, Calvin held regional positions at EMI.

According to the announcement, Wong will lead UMG’s regional operations across Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Indochina and will report to Adam Granite, UMG’s Executive VP, Market Development. He will be supported by executive teams within each territory:  Kenny Ong (MD, Universal Music Malaysia, Singapore & Indochina); Ricky Ilacad (CEO, Universal Music Philippines); Wisnu Surjono (MD, Universal Music Indonesia); and Paul Sirisant (MD, Universal Music Thailand). Additionally, Wong will work closely with Granite, utilizing his broad career experience throughout Asia, including Greater China & South Korea to help manage operations across the entire region.

Related

Wong will be joined in Singapore by a new executive leadership team, consisting of Elvin Eng (CFO, Southeast Asia & Korea) who will oversee the finance operations and strategy for Southeast Asian markets and Korea; Gus Henderson (Head of New Business and Brands, Southeast Asia and Korea), who will lead new business and brand partnership efforts in Southeast Asia and Korea; and Sarah Ismail, who is promoted to Marketing Director, Southeast Asia, who has held several regional marketing roles within UMG since 2010. Eng, Henderson and Ismail will relocate from UMG’s Hong Kong office.

In addition, Daniel Haugen returns to UMG as VP, Business Development and Digital, having previously worked for Universal Music Norway as Director, Global Digital Business Development and Strategy. Aerae Eun has been appointed as HR Director, Southeast Asia & Korea and joins UMG from global technology company Criteo; Eun previously worked at Adidas.

Announcing the changes, Adam Granite, UMG’s executive VP of market development, “I am thrilled to welcome Calvin to UMG. He brings with him unparalleled experience as an executive, marketer and business entrepreneur within the Asian music industry and will help provide strong leadership and support across each local domestic territory.  These new additions to our senior management team show our ambition to attract new domestic talent, expand the boundaries of commercial success for our recording artists, labels and other businesses within the region and to amplify opportunities for local and international artists to reach new fans around the world.”

Calvin Wong said, “I am delighted to join UMG at such an exciting time for music within the region. Over the past few years, Southeast Asia has undergone a period of huge digital transformation which has not only fueled market development but also helped create new commercial partners and creative opportunities for artists from throughout the region. I am excited to help reinforce UMG’s position as the market leader in talent and business development, digital innovation, partnerships and artist focused services. At a time where we are now seeing songs from around the world becoming global hits, the opportunity has never been better for Southeast Asian artists to reach new audiences around the world.”

In addition, the team will work closely with Patsy Chan, Senior Vice President, Business & Legal Affairs and Ang Kwee Tiang (KT Ang), SVP, Asia Public Policy, who will both remain based in Hong Kong.

Popular on Variety

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

More Music

  • MICHAEL JACKSONMICHAEL JACKSON PERFORMING AT WEMBLEY

    Quincy Jones Show in London Removes References to Michael Jackson Albums

    An upcoming Quincy Jones show in London originally billed as an orchestral performance of three Michael Jackson albums has been re-branded as a celebration of ’80s music. When it was announced in February, the June 23 concert at the O2 Arena was marketed as “Quincy Jones Presents ‘Off the Wall,’ ‘Thriller,’ ‘Bad,’” promising “three iconic [...]

  • Universal Music Expands In Southeast Asia,

    Universal Music Expands In Southeast Asia, Names Calvin Wong Senior VP

    Universal Music Group today announced the appointment of Calvin Wong to the newly created position of CEO, Southeast Asia & SVP, Asia, effective immediately. The appointment comes alongside a strategic expansion of operations and infrastructure within Singapore, which will become the main headquarters for UMG activity within the region. Wong joins UMG from Warner Music [...]

  • Apple Music Strengthens Publishing Arm, Hires

    Apple Music Strengthens Publishing Division With Head of Creative Services Hire

    Apple Music is continuing to build out its publishing division, recently hiring Lindsay Rothschild as Head of Creative Services, Music Publishing, for North America, Variety has learned. Rothschild arrives from Google where she led songwriter and publisher relations for YouTube as well as music publishing business development for YouTube and Google Play. Her new position [...]

  • Prodigy Singer Keith Flint Had Taken

    Prodigy Singer Keith Flint Had Taken Drugs and Alcohol Prior to His Death

    Prodigy singer Keith Flint had drunk alcohol and taken drugs sometime before he was found dead at his home outside London on March 4, a coroner’s court has heard. An autopsy revealed that Flint, 49, had cocaine, alcohol and codeine in his system at the time of his death, according to British media reports on [...]

  • Led Zeppelin - Jimmy Page, John

    Cannes: Altitude Boards Led Zeppelin Feature Documentary From Bernard MacMahon

    Altitude has boarded as international sales agent an as-yet-untitled Led Zeppelin feature documentary, directed by Bernard MacMahon, best-known for “American Epic.” CAA will represent the U.S. rights. The film will be shopped at Cannes. The release of the doc, now in post-production, will coincide with the band’s 50th anniversary. It traces the journeys of the [...]

  • ALBANY, NEW YORK - MARCH 18:

    Concert Review: Ariana Grande Transforms Arena Into a Curvy, Space-Age Nightclub

    Whatever else it may be, Ariana Grande’s Sweetener World Tour is not a “get to know your superstar” affair. On record, Grande has ably followed Taylor Swift down the trail of openly autobiographical pop… but that’s on record. In concert, she couldn’t be less Swiftian. Audience interaction and between-song commentary are at a minimum. There [...]

  • Warner Music Group Earnings: Total Revenue

    Warner Music Group Earnings: Total Revenue Tops $1 Billion in Q2

    Thanks to popular releases by Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, Meek Mill, K-Pop group TWICE and the unstoppable “The Greatest Showman” soundtrack, Warner Music Group is having a strong Q2. For the quarter ending on March 31, the company announced a 13.2% increase in total revenue to $1.09 billion, up from $960 million during the same [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad