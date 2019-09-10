×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

UMPG Names David Gray and Walter Jones Co-Heads of A&R

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
David Gray and Walter Jones
CREDIT: UMPG

David Gray and Walter Jones have been named co-heads of A&R at Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG), the company announced today (Sept. 9). Gray will be based out of New York City and Jones will continue to be work out of Santa Monica. The two will work collaboratively to oversee A&R creative strategy for UMPG songwriters, artists and producers.

Gray previously served as EVP and head of West Coast A&R for UMPG, where he signed Shawn Mendes, Demi Lovato and Logic among others. He also served in senior A&R roles at Zomba and Syco Music, where he worked with artists signed to the label via TV franchises “The X Factor” and “America’s Got Talent.” Gray was in band himself, called Idle Wilds, and signed with UMPG as a young songwriter.

Jones joined UMPG in 2017 as VP, Creative helping to build a songwriting roster that includes such artists as H.E.R., Quavo, Lil Baby, Metro Boomin, Lil Yachty, CuBeatz, Quay Global, City Girls and more. A Grammy-winner himself, Jones co-produced H.E.R.’s latest album.

Said Jody Gerson, chairman and CEO of UMPG: “David and Walter are accomplished A&R executives who have helped develop some of the brightest creative talent. David is a respected and experienced executive who has built tremendous success with Shawn Mendes, the Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato and Logic. Walter is an excellent leader and trusted publishing A&R for H.E.R., Quavo, Lil Baby and Metro Boomin. Together, they form a strong partnership and lead the best A&R team in the industry.”

Popular on Variety

More Music

  • David Gray and Walter Jones

    UMPG Names David Gray and Walter Jones Co-Heads of A&R

    David Gray and Walter Jones have been named co-heads of A&R at Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG), the company announced today (Sept. 9). Gray will be based out of New York City and Jones will continue to be work out of Santa Monica. The two will work collaboratively to oversee A&R creative strategy for UMPG [...]

  • Judy Rufus Wainwright Renée Zellweger

    Renee Zellweger on Her 'Judy' Duet With Rufus Wainwright

    Renée Zellweger’s transformation into Judy Garland for biopic “Judy” has pulled in several other big names eager to celebrate the ruby-slippered icon. Musicians Sam Smith and Rufus Wainwright will be joining Zellweger on the “Judy” soundtrack for separate duets. Wainwright, another self-proclaimed Garland super-fan, will pair with Zellweger on “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.” “I [...]

  • Mark CubanBillboard Music Awards, Arrivals, Las

    Mark Cuban Sells HDNet Cable Channels to Anthem Sports, Steve Harvey

    Mark Cuban has sold a majority stake in his HDNet cable channels to Leonard Asper’s Anthem Sports & Entertainment. Entertainer and ubiquitous TV host Steve Harvey has signed on with Toronto-based Anthem as an investor in the deal that includes the music-focused AXS TV channel and HDNet Movies. Anschutz Entertainment Group and Cuban remain equity [...]

  • Jon Stewart and Bruce Springsteen

    Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart Return for 13th Annual Stand Up for Heroes

    Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, John Oliver and Hasan Minhaj will again Stand Up for Heroes. Comedian Ronny Chieng will join the multi-talented group on stage for a night of music and comedy in honor of military veterans and their families at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4. The 13th annual event [...]

  • Chance The Rapper

    Chance the Rapper Postpones Tour Five Days Before Its Scheduled Kick-Off

    Chance the Rapper has postponed his “The Big Day” tour in order to spend more time with his newborn baby. The tour was set to kick off this Saturday, Sept. 14, at San Francisco’s Chase Center. “I thought it over for the past week and I’ve decided to push back my tour,” the Grammy-winning artist [...]

  • RODNEY SHEALEY THEDA SANDIFORD Def Jam

    Def Jam Restructures Executive Leadership, Ups Rodney Shealey and Theda Sandiford 

    In what it describes as a strategic move to strengthen and restructure the top levels of its executive leadership team, Def Jam Recordings has promoted Rodney Shealey to Executive Vice President of the label, and has promoted Theda Sandiford to Senior Vice President of Commerce, it was announced today by chairman & CEO Paul Rosenberg. In his newly expanded role, Shealey (pictured [...]

  • BMI Sets Revenue Record With $1.28

    BMI Sets Revenue Record With $1.28 Billion

    BMI announced record revenues this morning, with $1.283 billion, up 7% over the previous year. The performing-rights organization also distributed and administered $1.196 billion to its songwriters, composers and publishers, its highest distributions ever, and a 7% or $78 million increase over last year. The surveyed fiscal year ended on June 30. According to the announcement, these results mark the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad