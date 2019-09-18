×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

U2 to Finish ‘Joshua Tree’ 2019 Tour With Band’s First Gig in India

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
U2, Seattle 14 May 2017
CREDIT: Danny North

U2 is wrapping up its 2019 “The Joshua Tree” tour with a concert at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium, on Dec. 15 – the first time the group will have performed in India.

The newly added date comes at the end of an Asia-Pacific tour that was announced months ago. The tour is a continuation of the band’s journey around the world in 2017 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its seminal 1987 album “The Joshua Tree.”

The 2019 tour kicks off Nov. 8 in Auckland, New Zealand, and will go on to the Australian cities of Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth, then Singapore, Tokyo, Seoul and Manila, before concluding in Mumbai.

The Mumbai concert is produced by Live Nation Global Touring and is being brought to India by BookMyShow, a company that began as a ticketing outfit and has evolved into managing live entertainment events including “Cirque du Soleil Bazzar,” “Disney’s Aladdin,” Ed Sheeran’s India tour and Aziz Ansari’s “Road to Nowhere” show.

Tickets for the Mumbai concert go on sale Sept. 24, with prices ranging from INR 3,000 ($42) to INR 14,000 ($196).

“We’re much looking forward to bringing a dash of Dublin to Mumbai, India – a country famous for its rich culture of art, music, movies, theater, literature, food and so much more,” band member Adam Clayton said. “There is a lot of excitement in the U2 camp.”

“We have been around the world with ‘The Joshua Tree,’ and we can’t think of a better place to celebrate the end of this tour,” The Edge added. “Mumbai, India, we’re coming for you – I hope you’re ready.”

The 2017 concerts played to 2.7 million fans across 51 shows in North America, Europe and Latin America.

Popular on Variety

More Music

  • U2, Seattle 14 May 2017

    U2 to Finish 'Joshua Tree' 2019 Tour With Band's First Gig in India

    U2 is wrapping up its 2019 “The Joshua Tree” tour with a concert at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium, on Dec. 15 – the first time the group will have performed in India. The newly added date comes at the end of an Asia-Pacific tour that was announced months ago. The tour is a continuation of [...]

  • Crime Placeholder

    Former AEG, First Access Exec Adam Lublin Charged With Sexual Abuse, Burglary

    Adam Lublin, a former executive at AEG and First Access Entertainment, was arraigned Monday morning in Manhattan Criminal Court on two counts of burglary and one count of sexual abuse, according to the New York Post. The executive allegedly snuck into a neighbor’s apartment, sexually abused her and stole her undergarments. According to the report, [...]

  • Kendrick Lamar House Manhattan Beach

    Kendrick Lamar Drops Nearly $10 Million on Manhattan Beach Mansion

    When he’s not performing to packed arenas worldwide — the international “Damn” tour wrapped up last year with over $62 million in gross receipts — Kendrick Lamar has long resided in L.A.’s South Bay region, specifically in the posh seaside city of Manhattan Beach. And after a reported long spell as an area home renter, [...]

  • Benjamin Wallfisch - scoring session, Abbey

    Composer Benjamin Wallfisch Signs With Gorfaine/Schwartz Agency

    Composer Benjamin Wallfisch has signed with the Gorfaine/Schwartz Agency (GSA) for worldwide representation, in partnership with London-based agency COOL Music Ltd. A top composer, whose scoring credits include “It Chapter Two,” Shazam!” Hellboy,” “Hidden Figures” and “Hostile Planet,” among others, Wallfisch has worked on over 75 feature films and is a member of the BAFTA [...]

  • Spotify logo is presented on a

    Spotify VP Paul Vogel Talks Subscription Prices, Label Licenses, Podcasts

    The annual Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference gives representatives from major companies the opportunity to present to the investment community, and Paul Vogel, Spotify’s VP and head of financial planning & analysis, treasury and investor relations, spoke on the streaming giant’s behalf on Tuesday morning. While many of his comments were statements frequently heard in the [...]

  • Def Jam, Astralwerks Launch Label Divisions

    Def Jam, Astralwerks Launch Label Divisions in South East Asia

    Universal Music Group today announced what it calls a significant expansion of its recorded music operations across South East Asia with the launch of two new label divisions: Def Jam South East Asia, to focus on the hip-hop scene within the region, and Astralwerks Asia, a label “with a true focus on nurturing talent within Asia across [...]

  • WME Nashville Promotes Becky Gardenhire to

    WME Nashville Promotes Becky Gardenhire to Co-Head

    Becky Gardenhire has been elevated by WME to the role of co-head of the Nashville office, making her the woman holding the highest rank at any agency rooted in the city. Gardenhire joins three other co-heads of WME Nashville, Scott Clayton, Joey Lee and Jay Williams. While Nashville agencies have been caught up in a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad