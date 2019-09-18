U2 to Finish ‘Joshua Tree’ 2019 Tour With Band’s First Gig in India

U2 is wrapping up its 2019 “The Joshua Tree” tour with a concert at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium, on Dec. 15 – the first time the group will have performed in India.

The newly added date comes at the end of an Asia-Pacific tour that was announced months ago. The tour is a continuation of the band’s journey around the world in 2017 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its seminal 1987 album “The Joshua Tree.”

The 2019 tour kicks off Nov. 8 in Auckland, New Zealand, and will go on to the Australian cities of Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth, then Singapore, Tokyo, Seoul and Manila, before concluding in Mumbai.

The Mumbai concert is produced by Live Nation Global Touring and is being brought to India by BookMyShow, a company that began as a ticketing outfit and has evolved into managing live entertainment events including “Cirque du Soleil Bazzar,” “Disney’s Aladdin,” Ed Sheeran’s India tour and Aziz Ansari’s “Road to Nowhere” show.

Tickets for the Mumbai concert go on sale Sept. 24, with prices ranging from INR 3,000 ($42) to INR 14,000 ($196).

“We’re much looking forward to bringing a dash of Dublin to Mumbai, India – a country famous for its rich culture of art, music, movies, theater, literature, food and so much more,” band member Adam Clayton said. “There is a lot of excitement in the U2 camp.”

“We have been around the world with ‘The Joshua Tree,’ and we can’t think of a better place to celebrate the end of this tour,” The Edge added. “Mumbai, India, we’re coming for you – I hope you’re ready.”

The 2017 concerts played to 2.7 million fans across 51 shows in North America, Europe and Latin America.