Tyler, the Creator Slams ‘A--holes’ Who Booed Drake at Camp Flog Gnaw

It’s safe to say that few expected the negative reaction that Drake received during his surprise appearance at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles Sunday night. While a surprise headliner had been teased with question marks in the festival’s poster, many people expected Tyler’s former Odd Future bandmate Frank Ocean, and chanted his name and/or booed Drake, who left the stage after a short set.

Tyler slammed the people who booed in a series of tweets Monday morning.

“I thought bringing one of the biggest artists on the f—ing planet to a music festival was fire!,” he wrote. “But flipside, a lil tone deaf knowing the specific crowd it drew. Some created a narrative in their head and acted out like assholes when it didnt come true and i dont f— with that …

This n—a did feel no ways! song is beautiful. also, mostly everyone was having a great time, those sh–s in the front area were the ones being mad rude, which, i can see why, but, nah, fuck that, yall represented me and flog to my guest and made us look sooo entitled and trash …

“That sh– was like mob mentality and cancel culture in real life and i think that sh– is f—ing trash.”

He thanked Drake for his appearance twice in subsequent tweets.

After performing nine songs and hearing the boos, Drake told the crowd, “I’m here for you tonight. If you want to keep going, I will keep going tonight. What’s up? If you want to keep going, I will keep going tonight.” After getting a negative response, he said, “Well, look, it’s been love. I love y’all. I go by the name of Drake. Thank you for having me.” And with that, he left the stage.