Tyga’s ‘From Dusk Till Dawn’-Inspired Video Stars Danny Trejo, Carlos Santana, YG (Watch)

By
Variety Staff

Tyga Carlos Santana Danny Trejo
CREDIT: Columbia Records

Days after the reveal of a new multi-million-dollar deal with Columbia Records, Tyga has released another all-star collaboration: the Latin-flavored track “Mamacita” featuring YG and Carlos Santana. And for the video, the rapper enlisted actor Danny Trejo, a favorite of director Robert Rodriguez and the perfect star for a visual inspired by the B movie “From Dusk Til Dawn.”

Set at night at an unnamed biker bar South of the Border, the clip follows the plot of the 1996 potboiler, chasing after the Femme Fatale who brings all the trouble. True badass, Grindhouse icon and taco stand proprietor Trejo rolls in on a massive Harley to grab his wayward girl. Bad vibes and a bar fight ensue with buildings exploding and Tyga stealing Trejo’s ride and splitting with the girl. The video was directed by Tyga x Arrad and produced by Riveting Entertainment.

Sung in both Spanish and English, “Mamacita” follows another Tyga-YG teaming, summer smash “Go Loko.” Another recent Tyga hit, “Taste” featuring Offset, is closing in on one billion views on YouTube.

In a recent interview with Variety, Tyga said that he’s sitting on a mound of new music. “I’m always in the studio,” he said. “I could put a single out and have another out right after. I’m always creating. Sometimes I want to make an album or a song out, or a joint album with somebody. I’m very indecisive when it comes to releasing music on my own because I got so much of it.”

