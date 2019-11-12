×
TV News Roundup: T.R. Knight Joins HBO Max’s ‘The Flight Attendant’

By

T.R. Knight
CREDIT: Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

In today’s TV news roundup, “Grey’s Anatomy” star T.R. Knight joins HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant” and BET renewed “Games People Play.”

T.R Knight has been cast in HBO Max‘s dark comedy The Flight Attendant. Knight will play Cassie’s (Kaley Cuoco) older brother, Davey. When Cassie’s life starts to unravel, Davey deals with the fallout.

Daryl McCormack has been cast opposite Rosamund Pike (“Gone Girl”) in “The Wheel of Time” series adaptation at Amazon, Variety has learned exclusively. McCormack is said to be appearing in three episodes of the show in an undisclosed role. The Irish actor currently recurs on “Peaky Blinders” and is repped by Echo Lake Entertainment, Independent Talent Group in the U.K., and Lisa Richards Agency in Ireland.

RENEWALS

BET has renewed “Games People Play” starring Lauren London, Sarunas J. Jackson, Parker McKenna Posey, Karen Obilom and Jackie Long for a second season. “We are thrilled to return and be able to give our fans more of the sexy, twisted, and unique storytelling that they enjoy and expect from every episode of ‘Games People Play,” executive producer Tracey Edmonds said. “Our characters will continue to surprise and ignite in Season 2. I am grateful to Scott Mills for his continued support of our show and its vision.” The second season cast will be announced at a later date.

DATES

“National Lampoon Radio Hour” will return as an original, 11-episode scripted podcast on Dec. 19. Comedians including Rachel Dratch, Amy Sedaris, Chris Gethard, Julie Klausner and Jordan Klepper will guest stat, as will to-be-announced rising talent. The podcast will be available for streaming on iTunes and Spotify.

CNN will premiere “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” about 10-time Grammy-award winner Linda Ronstadt as a CNN Films documentary on Jan. 1. Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman direct, with PCH Films and Telling Pictures producing. “Linda is inspiring. She was one of the most successful pop stars of all time, but she couldn’t have cared less about celebrity and she never let it distract her,” Friedman said. “She had an artistic restlessness that led her to explore — and master — an astonishing range of styles of genres.”

FIRST LOOKS

Warner Bros. Animation has released the official trailer for its forthcoming Harley Quinn series, starring Kaley Cuoco as the newly single criminal queenpin of Gotham. The half-hour animated series features Lake Bell (“The Secret Life of Pets”) as Poison Ivy and Giancarlo Esposito (“Breaking Bad”) as Lex Luthor, among others. Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Dean Lorey, Sam Register and Cuoco executive produce. It premieres Nov. 29.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

ABC News hired Justin Dial as senior executive producer of “ABC News Live. “Justin is an exceptional leader with a talent for showcasing great journalism in new forms,” ABC News president James Goldston said in an announcement. “I’m excited to see him expand ABC News Live’s programming and audience strategy and build on the incredible foundation that’s been set by Colby Smith, Katie Nelson, Katie den Daas, Kimberly Brooks, Cat McKenzie and Josh Ascher.” Dial has reported for VICE, CNN, NBC News and Bloomberg Television.

