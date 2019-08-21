TV News Roundup: Netflix Announces ‘Big Mouth’ Season 3 Premiere Date

In today’s roundup, “Big Mouth” Season 3 sets an October 4 premiere date and Univison releases a sneak peek of its new music competition show “Reina de la Canción.”

DATES

“Big Mouth” will return to Netflix with its third season on Oct. 4. The adult animated comedy, created by childhood friends Andrew Goldberg and Nick Kroll, follows a group of middle schoolers as they deal with their burgeoning puberty with the help of their own personal hormone monsters. The series, directed by Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett, features voice work by comedians such as John Mulaney, Rachel Rudolph, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Jenny Slate, and more. The streamer also released the key art for the season, which you can see below:

The second season of Netflix‘s “Abstract: The Art of Design” will premiere on the streamer Sept. 25. The documentary series, from Oscar-winning director Morgan Neville, features a variety of designers of different backgrounds as they showcase their work and creative process.

FIRST LOOKS

Univision has released a teaser for its new music competition show “Reina de la Canción.” The new series, executive produced by Daddy Yankee, will feature chart-topping Latin artists, such as Pedro Capó and Grammy-winning musician Sergio George as they mentor young female artists to become the next Latin music star. Judges will include Latin pop-star Natti Natasha, singer/songwriter Joss Favela, and artist Olga Tañon.

GREENLIGHTS

Lifetime has greenlit “The Chris Watts Story,” a new Sony-produced biopic set to debut in 2020. Starring Sean Kleier (“Odd Mom Out”), Ashley Williams (“How I Met Your Mother”), and Brooke Smith (“Bates Motel”), the forthcoming movie will portray the real-life murder of Shannon Watts and her two young daughters by her own husband Chris Watts, and the months leading up to the mysterious crime.

CASTING

Jackson Pace will be a series regular on National Geographic‘s new series “The Right Stuff,” where he’ll play Glynn Lunney, a 20s-something young man recently employed by NASA’s space task group. At first his character is wet behind the ears, treated as a combination clerk and whipping boy, but he has stamina, organizational skills and common sense and soon becomes a vital part of the astronaut selection process, seeing things that the older men miss. Pace was previously a series regular on “Homeland” and also had recurring roles on “The Walking Dead,” “Grace & Frankie,” and “Code Black.” He is repped by CESD and Oren Segal at Management Production Ent.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia have tapped Maya Lasry as the CMO of their Seven Bucks Companies, including their production and creative branches. The Universal Pictures veteran will work out of their Los Angeles office, overseeing all global marketing, planning, development, and creative advertising across Seven Bucks’ film and television companies.