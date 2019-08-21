×

TV News Roundup: Netflix Announces ‘Big Mouth’ Season 3 Premiere Date

By

Anna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Big Mouth Netflix
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

In today’s roundup, “Big Mouth” Season 3 sets an October 4 premiere date and Univison releases a sneak peek of its new music competition show “Reina de la Canción.”

DATES

Big Mouth will return to Netflix with its third season on Oct. 4. The adult animated comedy, created by childhood friends Andrew Goldberg and Nick Kroll, follows a group of middle schoolers as they deal with their burgeoning puberty with the help of their own personal hormone monsters. The series, directed by Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett, features voice work by comedians such as John Mulaney, Rachel Rudolph, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Jenny Slate, and more. The streamer also released the key art for the season, which you can see below:

Big Mouth

 

The second season of Netflix‘s “Abstract: The Art of Design” will premiere on the streamer Sept. 25. The documentary series, from Oscar-winning director Morgan Neville, features a variety of designers of different backgrounds as they showcase their work and creative process.

Related

FIRST LOOKS

Univision has released a teaser for its new music competition show “Reina de la Canción.” The new series, executive produced by Daddy Yankee, will feature chart-topping Latin artists, such as Pedro Capó and Grammy-winning musician Sergio George as they mentor young female artists to become the next Latin music star. Judges will include Latin pop-star Natti Natasha, singer/songwriter Joss Favela, and artist Olga Tañon.

GREENLIGHTS

Lifetime has greenlit “The Chris Watts Story,” a new Sony-produced biopic set to debut in 2020. Starring Sean Kleier (“Odd Mom Out”), Ashley Williams (“How I Met Your Mother”), and Brooke Smith (“Bates Motel”), the forthcoming movie will portray the real-life murder of Shannon Watts and her two young daughters by her own husband Chris Watts, and the months leading up to the mysterious crime.

CASTING

Jackson Pace will be a series regular on National Geographic‘s new series “The Right Stuff,” where he’ll play Glynn Lunney, a 20s-something young man recently employed by NASA’s space task group. At first his character is wet behind the ears, treated as a combination clerk and whipping boy, but he has stamina, organizational skills and common sense and soon becomes a vital part of the astronaut selection process, seeing things that the older men miss. Pace was previously a series regular on  “Homeland” and also had recurring roles on “The Walking Dead,” “Grace & Frankie,” and “Code Black.” He is repped by CESD and Oren Segal at Management Production Ent.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia have tapped Maya Lasry as the CMO of their Seven Bucks Companies, including their production and creative branches. The Universal Pictures veteran will work out of their Los Angeles office, overseeing all global marketing, planning, development, and creative advertising across Seven Bucks’ film and television companies.

Popular on Variety

More Music

  • Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift in concert at

    When Could Taylor Swift Re-Record Her Big Machine Songs? Sooner Than You Think

    Her three words echoed around the world within minutes: Asked in a preview of her forthcoming “CBS This Morning” interview whether she might re-record her master recordings from her Big Machine, which are now owned and controlled by her nemesis, Justin Bieber manager Scooter Braun, Taylor Swift said, “Oh yeah.” Asked whether she plans to: [...]

  • James Corden Paul McCartney Carpool Karaoke

    James Corden Got a Little Help From Paul McCartney on His Drive to the Emmys

    Saying “Baby, I could drive your car” has proven to be a very good strategy for James Corden — never more so than when he put Paul McCartney into the highly sought passenger seat. The primetime special “Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney, Live From Liverpool” is a contender in five Emmy categories this year, [...]

  • Big Mouth Netflix

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Announces 'Big Mouth' Season 3 Premiere Date

    In today’s roundup, “Big Mouth” Season 3 sets an October 4 premiere date and Univison releases a sneak peek of its new music competition show “Reina de la Canción.” DATES “Big Mouth” will return to Netflix with its third season on Oct. 4. The adult animated comedy, created by childhood friends Andrew Goldberg and Nick [...]

  • Dolly Parton

    BBC Commissions Dolly Parton Feature Documentary

    The BBC has commissioned a feature length documentary about country music legend Dolly Parton, it announced Wednesday. The documentary, tentatively titled “Dolly’s Country” will air on BBC Two this fall as part of a season of programs dedicated to country music. The broadcaster announced earlier in the day that it had acquired Ken Burns’ upcoming [...]

  • Tycho weather app

    This Website Creates Spotify & Apple Music Playlists Based on Your Local Weather

    Electronica musician Tycho launched a clever promotional website for his new album “Weather” this week: Visitors of Tycho’s website can use a web app to generate a playlist based on their local weather. Playlists can be saved to both Spotify and Apple Music, and consist of 25 songs, both from Tycho’s catalog as well as [...]

  • RihannaFenty Beauty By Rihanna Launch, Madrid,

    Rihanna's Diamond Ball Will Honor Activist Shaun King, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley

    Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and civil rights activist Shaun King will receive this year’s Diamond Ball Award at Rihanna’s fifth annual Diamond Ball, which will also feature performances from Pharrell and DJ Khaled. “I can’t imagine a better night than this year’s Clara Lionel Foundation event with Seth Meyers, Pharrell and DJ Khaled,” said [...]

  • Taylor Swift The Ally Coalition's 5th

    Taylor Swift Says She Plans to Re-Record Big Machine Oldies

    When Taylor Swift let her feelings be known about her former label, Big Machine, ending up in the hands of Scooter Braun, speculation about what little recourse she had in the situation ran rampant: What if she simply re-recorded material from those first six studio albums? Although that was considered a long shot for any [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad