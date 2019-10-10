TV News Roundup: NBC Announces Dolly Parton Concert Special

In today’s TV news roundup, NBC announces a concert special commemorating Dolly Parton’s 50th anniversary with the Grand Ole Opry, and Netflix reveals the premiere date of and first look at “Prank Encounters.”

CASTING

Fivel Stewart, Anthony Keyvan, Karin Konoval, Yaani King Mondschein, Sean Blakemore, Jennifer Spence, Megan Charpentier and Millicent Simmonds have been cast in Freeform’s new series, “Close Up.” The drama’s hails from executive producers Pete Nowalk and Mary Rohlich.

Colin Woodell (“The Originals”) has been cast as a series regular in HBO Max’s forthcoming “The Flight Attendant.” He will play Buckley, who is described as “an out of work actor and whiskey connoisseur,” in the black comedy thriller that also stars Kaley Cuoco and Michiel Huisman.

DATES

Netflix announced “Prank Encounters” will premiere Oct. 25. Hosted by Gaten Matarazzo (“Stranger Things”), the series is a hidden-camera prank show that combines with of hilarity and terror. The streamer also released a first look at the new series, which you can see below:

Bravo announced that the 18th season of “Project Runway” will premiere Dec. 5. In the new season, the winning designer will receive a $250,000 grand prize, a feature in ELLE magazine and mentorship with Council of Fashion Designers of America. Singer Cyndi Lauper, actress Laverne Cox, comedian Leslie Jones and Olympic gold-medal downhill skier Lindsey Vonn will appear as guest judges.

Bravo also announced its “Blind Date” reboot will premiere Nov. 18. The new version of the show has been updated to reflect the dating world of the social media age and features comedian Nikki Glaser guiding viewers through each romantic encounter.

Disney Junior announced “The Rocketeer” will premiere Nov. 8. The animated show will follow Kit Secord, voiced by Kitana Turnbull, a high-flying hero trying to protect her community. Inspired by Dave Stevens’ superhero comic books, “The Rocketeer” will guest star D’Arcy Carden, Phylicia Rashad and Annie Potts.

“Desus & Mero” will return from its summer hiatus with a new episode airing every Monday and Thursday starting Oct. 14. Upcoming guests on the new season include DaBaby, Tarji P. Henson, Forest Whitaker and Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Country legend Dolly Parton will return to NBC with a new special “Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Grand Ole Opry” on Nov. 26. The special celebrates Parton’s 50 years as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. “I’m excited that NBC wanted to share in this milestone with me,” said Parton. “Together we hope to entertain a broader audience on what the Grand Ole Opry is and what it means to me. We have some special treats, surprises and great performances by some very talented artists and I’m looking so forward to sharing it with you.” The two-hour event will feature performances from Emmylou Harris, Toby Keith, Lady Antebellum and Hank Williams Jr.

AWARD SHOWS

Wanda Sykes will host the 28th annual Bounce Trumpet Awards. The award show celebrates Black achievement and accomplishments; previous honorees include Muhammad Ali, Beyoncé, Janelle Monáe, Halle Berry and Stevie Wonder. The show will be taped Dec. 4 in Hollywood at the Dolby Theatre. It airs Feb. 23 during Black History Month.

PROGRAMMING

TNT is hosting a nine-hour marathon of the CW’s “Supernatural” for Halloween. The show follows Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) as they hunt demonic forces and enemies. The marathon starts at 10 a.m. on Oct. 31.