×

Ahead of A$AP Rocky Verdict, Swedes School Trump With Mock IKEA Manual

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All
President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office of the White House, in WashingtonTrump, Washington, USA - 14 Mar 2019
CREDIT: Evan Vucci/AP/REX/Shutterstock

After Donald Trump tried to meddle in A$AP Rocky’s ongoing court case in Sweden, tweeting a plea to release the rapper at the urging of Kanye West, two Swedish creatives made a fake IKEA manual to explain the Swedish judicial system to the U.S. president.

Created by Oscar Gierup and Hampus Elfström, the document makes light of the president’s remarks toward the Scandinavian country, referencing Trump’s tweets as well as suggesting he shouldn’t meddle in the situation. “Unlike other places *cough cough* presidents can’t interfere with an ongoing investigation. While waiting you could grab a traditional swedish ‘fika’ or maybe a covfefe? Enjoy!”

President Trump at one point offered to vouch for the rapper’s bail, a legal option unavailable in Sweden. Upon A$AP’s release, Trump put out a series of tweets updating the American people on the status of the case.

The A$AP Mob member returned to the U.S. shortly after being released last Friday following the four-day trial where he and two other associates were charged with assault causing actual bodily harm. A verdict on the case will be announced Aug. 14. In the meantime, the rapper (whose real name is Rakim Myers) is set to perform alongside Cardi B, Future, and Migos at the Real Street Festival in Anaheim, California on Aug. 12.

Popular on Variety

More Music

  • President Donald Trump listens to a

    Ahead of A$AP Rocky Verdict, Swedes School Trump With Mock IKEA Manual

    After Donald Trump tried to meddle in A$AP Rocky’s ongoing court case in Sweden, tweeting a plea to release the rapper at the urging of Kanye West, two Swedish creatives made a fake IKEA manual to explain the Swedish judicial system to the U.S. president. Created by Oscar Gierup and Hampus Elfström, the document makes [...]

  • US Capitol

    ASCAP, BMI Submit Final Arguments to DOJ to Modernize ‘Outdated’ Consent Decrees

    Since 1941, the two largest U.S. performing rights organizations, ASCAP and BMI, have been operating under separate consent decrees that govern how music is licensed by the two PROs (although not their competitors, SESAC and Global Music Rights). The consent decrees were designed to protect competition but nearly all involved parties agree that they have [...]

  • Taylor Swift Kid Rock

    Kid Rock Attacks Taylor Swift's Politics With Sexist Tweet

    Kid Rock launched a sexist attack on Taylor Swift’s politics, claiming Swift has sided with Democrats to secure gigs and making a crude reference to oral sex. The “Bawitdaba” rapper/rocker tweeted on Friday morning, “Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies….period. And it looks like she will suck [...]

  • DICK CLARK'S NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE

    Alessia Cara Drops Funky New Song, ‘Rooting for You’ (Listen)

    This morning, 2018 Grammy Best New Artist winner Alessia Cara dropped “Rooting for You,” the second song from her forthcoming EP, “This Summer,” which ironically drops shortly before the end of summer on Sept. 6. The song is a refreshingly funky and summer-worthy anthem that shows off the singer’s positive attitude. Cara released the full [...]

  • BTS World

    BTS Single 'Lights/Boy With Luv' Gets 'Million' Certification in Japan

    Universal Music Japan announced today that “Lights/Boy With Luv,” the latest Japanese-language single by K-Pop superstars BTS, has received the “Million” certification by the RIAJ (Recording Industry Association of Japan), in recognition of the single shipping more than 1 million physical copies since its release on July 3. While Japan, along with Germany, is one of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad