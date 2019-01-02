×

Troye Sivan to Receive Variety’s Creative Conscience in Film Award at Palm Springs

Troye Sivan
CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX Shutterstock

Musician and actor Troye Sivan will be honored with Variety’s Creative Conscience in Film Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Friday, Jan. 4, at the annual 10 Directors to Watch Brunch, presented by AT&T at the Parker Palm Springs Hotel.

Sivan is being recognized for his work in “Boy Erased,” the story of the gay son of a small-town Baptist preacher who escapes from the horrible reality of conversion therapy. As well as playing the part of Gary in the film, Sivan co-wrote and performed original song “Revelation” for the soundtrack.

“Troye’s performance in ‘Boy Erased,’ along with ‘Revelation,’ the original song he wrote for one of the pivotal scenes in the film, showcases his commitment to LGBTQ activism in both music and film,” said Shirley Halperin, Variety’s executive music editor.

Through its Turn Up the Love campaign in partnership with the Trevor Project and the LOVELOUD foundation, AT&T celebrates artists who are advocates and agents of change for the LGBTQ community, supporting conversations about identity and acceptance.

“Artists like Troye Sivan and films like ‘Boy Erased’ help empower LGBTQ young people to be themselves and inspire new allies to support them,” said Amit Paley, CEO & executive director of the Trevor Project. “We hear from LGBTQ young people across the country about the powerful impact that music and film have on their lives, and we hope to see more messages of love and acceptance among them.”

In addition to Sivan, Emily Blunt will receive the acting award, and Ryan Coogler will receive the directing award presented to him by cast members from “Black Panther.”

