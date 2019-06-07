×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Troye Sivan Puts a Different Spin on Pride at Inaugural Go West Fest at Wiltern

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Chris Willman

 On Wednesday, singer Troye Sivan turned 24, and the following night, he celebrated with the inaugural edition of his queer-centric Go West Fest at the Wiltern. Sivan’s goal in founding the gathering was not just to provide an alternative to other music festivals but to offer an alternative to typical L.A. Pride events, too — one where his young male fans would feel comfortable wearing dresses, wigs and makeup.

“It started from a conversation my manager and I had about nine months ago,” Sivan told Variety early Thursday afternoon, ashewas trying on potential costume changes. “At the time, it was kind of a theoretical dream about creating a Pride event that really excited me. And as a music nerd, the idea of being able to curate a line-up was like a dream come true. But the most important thing was seeing this as an opportunity to genuinely give back to the LGBTQ+ community in a bunch of ways.”

Related

Aside from the charitable element (which had a portion of proceeds benefitting GLAAD), Sivan envisioned a space for cultural offerings of a non-musical variety — a responsibility delegated to Faye Orlove, founder of the non-profit art space Junior High, who promotes the work of marginalized LA-based creatives. At the Wiltern, she had an entire floor to fill with local LGBTQ artists (and allies) selling everything from prints to T-shirts and keychains. “Pride feels like it’s been coopted by corporations and by, like, this weird rainbow fantasy that does nothing for actual queer liberation,” she said. “So I appreciate that Troye’s concept feels more queer-identified than some brand trying to profit off the backs of young queer people. This event is for young queer people and that rules,” she added, “because L.A. doesn’t always have the space to be the most inclusive.”

There was no lack of stylistic inclusivity in the festival’s musical line-up. Its first performer was Dizzy Fae, a 20-year-old classically trained artist who has opened for the likes of Lizzo and Toro Y Moi. “Tonight was one small step for queer me, one giant leap for queer-kind,” she said backstage.

Dorian Electra, a gender-fluid Charli XCX collaborator and veteran of the underground queer scene, is known for writing catchy pop songs about toxic masculinity, women’s reproductive rights and gender non-conformity. The Texas native, who prefers the pronoun “they,” graced the stage in an S&M cowboy ensemble to perform fan favorites like “Clitopia,” “Flamboyant” and “Daddy Like.” Meanwhile, a new generation of female emcees was well represented by Quay Dash and Chika. The former is a transgender woman of color from the Bronx whose debut album is titled “Transphobic.” The latter a 22-year-old rising hip-hop star best known for calling out Kanye West in a viral video and for reimagining Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” as a “gay as hell” Pride anthem. The trend of fearless female artists continued with in-your-face performance art from the Russian digital punk collective known as Pussy Riot.

Following confrontational acts like that, Charli XCX seemed relatively tame by comparison. She took the stage and immediately launched into a Lizzo-less version of their current duet, “Blame It on Your Love.” The gays love Charli, and she knew exactly how to work this audience: “Get down. Trust me, get the f— down,” she commanded. “It will look so good in your Instagram video.” The crowd went craziest for her performances of “I Love It,” the sassy hit she wrote for Icona Pop, and, of course, “Boys.” It’s almost like she wrote the lyrics with Go West Fest in mind: “I was busy thinking about boys, boys, boys / I was busy dreaming about boys, boys, boys / Head is spinning thinking about boys.”

But Charli only had eyes for Sivan on this night. Despite the fact that he credited her as a co-founder and co-curator of Go West Fest, she downplayed her involvement and introduced him as “the main reason this whole night happened.” Then she told the crowd: “You guys know it was Troye Sivan’s birthday yesterday, right? And you also know that I can’t sing without AutoTune, so… you guys have got to help me sing happy birthday to this f—ing icon.”

Charli’s surprise gift? Her newest collaboration with the birthday boy, an as-yet-untitled unlikely single; what it lacks in traditional song structure and melody, it more than makes up for in AutoTune. The downside of performing a brand new song is that the crowd can’t sing along— even the singers themselves had trouble remembering some of the words. But Charli knew the perfect ones to end her set. “I owe my whole career to the LGBTQ community,” she said.

Sivan started his set around midnight with the sex-positive anthem, “Bloom,” then introduced “Heaven” as “this song is about my coming out experience. I say it’s ‘the gay song’ as If I had one song that was about being gay, but literally every single one of my songs is about being gay.”

He shared his first experience at a Pride celebration, and the lasting significance of what that moment meant to him. “I remember the first time I went to Pride,” he said. “I was like: ‘Holy s—, I can breathe here. I can wiggle my hips around and talk how I want to.’ Just to be the majority for once,” he added, “after being the minority for so long, and feeling so alone. Us gathering in spaces like this to genuinely give back to our own community and to celebrate us and to just let loose? It’s so sacred and important. And so I want every single person in this room for the next four minutes to feel like they are the baddest bitch in this world. I’m literally up here shaking my non-existent bum, and I expect every single one of you to do the same.”

Charli XCX joined him onstage wrapped in a rainbow flag for their nostalgic smash, “1999.” A downpour of silver confetti capped their exuberant duet and rained down on the crowd as Sivan said, “We’ll see you next year, hopefully.”

Afterward, the stagehands seemed to be in no rush to sweep the stage in anticipation of Gia Gunn’s performance. But around 1 a.m., the breakout star from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” emerged to serve up geisha realness while lip-syncing to a retro Japanese tune. Among its other irresistible charms, Go West Fest can find an inclusive spot for singers who don’t actually sing.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

  • Penn Badgley Gina Rodriguez Actors on

    Penn Badgley Doesn't Cheer for the 'Evil White Man' on 'You'

  • Patty Jenkins Pitched Chris Pine 'Wonder

    Chris Pine Says Director Patty Jenkins Pitched Him 'Wonder Woman' Doing All the Sound Effects Herself

  • Chris Pine Robin Wright Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Chris Pine and Robin Wright (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Gina Rodriguez and Penn Badgley (Full Video)

  • Sacha B. Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors

    Sacha B. Cohen’s Disgust at President Trump Fueled 'Who is America'

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors
    1KzJZwwk

    Actors on Actors: Sacha Baron Cohen and Don Cheadle (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams &

    Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams & Patricia Clarkson (Full Video)

  • Michelle Williams Wanted More Input After

    Michelle Williams Says 'Dawson's Creek' Was 'a Little Bit Like a Factory Job': 'It Was Formulaic'

  • Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas &

    Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)

More Music

  • Elvis Costello

    Elvis Costello Named an OBE by Britain — and Accepts With Bemusedly Mixed Feelings

    Singer-songwriter Elvis Costello has been named an Officer of the Order of the British Empire  — an award that is leaving him with a thoughtful and sometimes hilarious array of mixed feelings. Costello wrote in an open letter that he is “happy to accept this very surprising honor.” But he’s not doing so without a [...]

  • BMG Production Music

    BMG Production Music Rebrands, Launches 'Hidden Hit Maker' Initiative

    BMG Production Music (BMGPM) has revealed a new brand identity as well as a new initiative called “Hidden Hit Makers.” The Hidden Hit Makers concept first launched at South By Southwest in the form of Goodstock, which was billed as “the world’s first stock music festival.” Featuring BMGPM performing artists MOA, Caleb Hawley and Dave [...]

  • LOS ANGELES - JUNE 6: (L-R)

    Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith Perform Their 'This is Us' Song (Watch)

    It wasn’t an accident of event location scouting that Thursday night’s “for your consideration” program touting NBC’s “This is Us” was held in what is usually a concert venue, the John Anson Ford Amphitheatre in the Hollywood hills. Although the panel discussion with the cast was the main draw for some attendees, for others it [...]

  • Leaving Neverland HBO

    How 'Leaving Neverland' Upended TV's Michael Jackson Anniversary Plans

    More than a year ago, the producers at Big Fish Entertainment — the company behind A&E’s hit “Live P.D.” — started talking about ways to create a program timed to the 10th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death. Surely interest would be high, given the King of Pop’s musical legacy and the circumstances of his untimely [...]

  • Jonas Brothers, Happiness Begins Album

    Album Review: The Jonas Brothers' 'Happiness Begins'

    Released in tandem with an Amazon Studios documentary, “Chasing Happiness,” and its emotional, rags-to-riches tale of fraternity gone asunder (then, obviously back to brotherly bliss, again), there are many things to be learned from “Happiness Begins,” the first new Jonas Brothers album in 10 years. The band’s fifth studio album, and its first unified effort [...]

  • SESAC Announces New Foundation to Support

    SESAC Announces New Foundation to Support Minority Film Composers

    Music-rights organization SESAC plans to co-fund a new foundation designed to support minority film and TV composers, officials announced at last night’s annual Film & Television Composer Awards in Santa Monica. The Key Change Foundation, created by “Frozen” and “Ant-Man” composer Christophe Beck (pictured above, center), “will provide grants to support scores by emerging film [...]

  • Perry Farrell

    Perry Farrell Looks to 'Kind Heaven' for a Modern-Day Messiah

    With his groundbreaking band Jane’s Addiction and the 1991 launch of the annual Lollapalooza Festival, front man and impresario Perry Farrell helped create, curate and define alternative music in the ’90s. Nearly 30 years later, Farrell remains on the cutting edge, both sonically and conceptually as his new solo album “Kind Heaven” attests. Now 60, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad