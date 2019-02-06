×
Troy Carter Signs With UTA

By
Variety Staff

Troy Carter photographed for Variety by Rennie Solis in LA, CA on January 12, 2018.
CREDIT: Rennie Solis

Music executive and entrepreneur Troy Carter has signed with UTA in all areas. The agency will assist Carter in developing “innovative ventures in verticals including film, TV and theater,” according to a Feb. 6 announcement. Carter most recently served as global head of creator services at Spotify. He also advises the Prince estate on matters concerning the artist’s intellectual property.

Carter currently boasts several projects in development at Netflix, Universal Pictures and Apple. He’s also an investor with more than 80 holdings in sucha companies as Uber, Dropbox, Lyft, Spotify, Slack, Warby Parker, Gimlet Media, The Skimm, among others.

Carter founded Atom Factory in 2007. The management company went on to represent Lady Gaga, John Legend, Eve, Nelly, Meghan Trainor and Priyanka Chopra, among others.

Troy Carter has achieved success in everything he’s done,” said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer. “He’s not only one of today’s most innovative, self-made leaders in music and tech, he’s broken ground as a creator, an executive and investor. His unique vision for the future will touch every area of UTA and we look forward to exploring new avenues of business with him.”

“UTA is becoming a creative hub at the intersection of music and art culture,” said Carter. “Jeremy Zimmer and his team are passionate, hungry and have shown exemplary taste when presenting me with projects. I look forward to working with them on this next chapter and bringing inspiring stories to the world.”

