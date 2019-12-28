Trent Reznor Trashes His Own 'Bird Box' Score: 'That Was a 'F--king Waste of Time'

Trent Reznor is a man who rarely, if ever, minces words. In a new interview, the Nine Inch Nails frontman sounded off on Netflix’s “Bird Box” after scoring the film with longtime collaborator Atticus Ross.

“When we got immersed in it, it felt like some people were phoning it in,” he told Revolver. “And you’re stuck with a film editor who had real bad taste. That’s kind of our barricade to getting stuff in the film. And the final icing on the sh-t cake was we were on tour when they mixed it. And they mixed the music so low, you couldn’t hear it anyway.”

Reznor and Ross not only scored Netflix’s sci-fi thriller starring Sandra Bullock, they also released a two-hour box set from their recording sessions called “Bird Box/Null 09 Extended.”

“That was a f–king waste of time,” he added. “Then we thought, no one’s going to see this f–king movie. And, of course, it’s the hugest movie ever in Netflix.”

Indeed it was. After a month following its December 2018 release, “Bird Box” had drawn over 80 million viewers. According to Netflix, however, that record was broken in June of 2019 by the Adam Sandler-Jennifer Aniston comedy “Murder Mystery,” which drew over 30 million viewers in just three days.

What’s next for Reznor and Ross? They’re scoring David Fincher’s “Mank,” a 1940s-set drama starring Gary Oldman about “Citizen Kane” screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz.