Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Turn Cowboy to Celebrate ‘Old Town Road’ CMA Nominations

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are celebrating their highly unexpected CMA Awards nominations in high style… by Photoshopping their faces onto an image of Brooks & Dunn.

“New world, new times…” Reznor wrote as a caption.

Eyebrows were raised when the composing and producing duo showed up on this year’s slate of nominees from the Country Music Association. They earned the honor because they’re credited as producers on Lil Nas X’s and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road,” which got a single nomination for musical event of the year. Reznor and Ross did zero work on “Old Town” but were listed as co-writers and co-producers because the Lil Nas X track samples “34 Ghost IV,” a 2008 Nine Inch Nails song “34 Ghost IV.”

No word yet on whether Reznor and Ross plan to attend the CMAs Nov. 13 and show the world just what a head with a hole looks like as a hat act in person.