Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Turn Cowboy to Celebrate ‘Old Town Road’ CMA Nominations

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are celebrating their highly unexpected CMA Awards nominations in high style… by Photoshopping their faces onto an image of Brooks & Dunn. “New world, new times…” Reznor wrote as a caption. Eyebrows were raised when the composing and producing duo showed up on this year’s slate of nominees from the [...]
The partnership between the NFL and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation company has caused a storm of controversy since it was revealed earlier this month, largely because it sees Jay teaming up with an organization he’d previously harshly criticized for its treatment of Colin Kaepernick and other players who kneeled during the National Anthem as a symbol [...]
There’s no stopping Mike Posner. The 31-year-old rapper was in the middle of a cross-country trek on foot when a rattlesnake bit him in the leg, landing Posner in the ICU for multiple days. Now, after a three-week break, the “Cooler Than Me” singer was spotted on Aug. 28, back in the same spot he [...]
If Natasha Bedingfield had an affiliated word bubble, you’d probably find such terms as perky, sunshine and empowerment. It wouldn’t be wrong. Those vibes are precisely what made hits out of “The Hills” anthem “Unwritten” or the unshakable earworm “Pocketful of Sunshine.” They’re the type of songs most of the world expected of her. She [...]
Billie Eilish slammed the German edition of Nylon magazine for its recent cover of her, which depicts her as a bald, topless sort of robot. “what the f— is this s—,” Eilish wrote in a comment on Nylon’s original Instagram post, which has since been deleted. “1. i was never approached by nylon about this [...]
Without pushing this analogy past the breaking point, it’s not surprising that Lana Del Rey and Quentin Tarantino are often mentioned in the same sentence, because their art is similar in so many ways. Both are that rare phenomenon: the superstar cult figure whose highly individual art exists defiantly outside the mainstream but has an [...]
It’s official, Taylor Swift’s “Lover” is an international hit. The global superstar set a new record in China this week after her latest album “Lover” became the most consumed, international full-length album in the country in 2019, more than doubling the previous record for album consumption within the first week. According to Universal Music Group, [...]