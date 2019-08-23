Travis Scott Surprises Fans With Netflix Documentary Reveal, Pop-Up in Houston

Travis Scott just revealed his new Netflix documentary in the most organic way possible: a social media post to his 18.5 million followers on Instagram.

The photo consisted of him holding a series of VHS tapes, which turns out to be the trailer for his forthcoming documentary on Netflix titled “Look Mom I Can Fly.” The caption told his fans to meet him at the Movie Exchange on 11200 Northwest Freeway in his hometown of Houston, Texas.

Variety was one of the few press in attendance, arriving to see lines and lines of teens and young adults wrapped around the plaza and onto the street.

The Instagram caption also read “GOT SOMETHING U MIGHT WANNA SEE IT,” indicating the exclusivity in announcing it to his fans directly. If you know Scott, he knows the influence and stardom he bestows on his supporters.

Once in line, fans patiently waited to get inside the store, which was decorated with posters of the Netflix original documentary. VHS tape covers were lined up in rows throughout, similar to a Blockbuster display, with corresponding posters covering each inch of the wall. When fans arrived near the table where La Flame was signing autographs, they could also enter a black curtain and watch a preview of the documentary on an old-school TV.

The VHS tape itself features a short 60-second trailer of the documentary, from Travis as a little boy to his relationship with Kylie Jenner to his undeniably lit performances. And while most fans opted to skip, preserving their spot in line for a rare moment with La Flame, the ones who did enter were some of the first members of the public to view the trailer.

As fans waited, candy was also made available while a deejay threw down some La Flame tracks in addition to “A-Team,” which got fans singing.

While it’s been almost a year since his critically-acclaimed album “Astroworld” debuted, the rapper’s most recent feature on Young Thug’s “The London” alongside J. Cole has been the go-to summer anthem.

The documentary arrives on August 23rd on Netflix.