×

Travis Scott Surprises Fans With Netflix Documentary Reveal, Pop-Up in Houston

By

Shirley's Most Recent Stories

View All

Travis Scott just revealed his new Netflix documentary in the most organic way possible: a social media post to his 18.5 million followers on Instagram.

The photo consisted of him holding a series of VHS tapes, which turns out to be the trailer for his forthcoming documentary on Netflix titled “Look Mom I Can Fly.” The caption told his fans to meet him at the Movie Exchange on 11200 Northwest Freeway in his hometown of Houston, Texas.

Variety was one of the few press in attendance, arriving to see lines and lines of teens and young adults wrapped around the plaza and onto the street.

The Instagram caption also read “GOT SOMETHING U MIGHT WANNA SEE IT,” indicating the exclusivity in announcing it to his fans directly. If you know Scott, he knows the influence and stardom he bestows on his supporters.

Once in line, fans patiently waited to get inside the store, which was decorated with posters of the Netflix original documentary. VHS tape covers were lined up in rows throughout, similar to a Blockbuster display, with corresponding posters covering each inch of the wall. When fans arrived near the table where La Flame was signing autographs, they could also enter a black curtain and watch a preview of the documentary on an old-school TV.

The VHS tape itself features a short 60-second trailer of the documentary, from Travis as a little boy to his relationship with Kylie Jenner to his undeniably lit performances. And while most fans opted to skip, preserving their spot in line for a rare moment with La Flame, the ones who did enter were some of the first members of the public to view the trailer.

Related

As fans waited, candy was also made available while a deejay threw down some La Flame tracks in addition to “A-Team,” which got fans singing.

While it’s been almost a year since his critically-acclaimed album “Astroworld” debuted, the rapper’s most recent feature on Young Thug’s “The London” alongside J. Cole has been the go-to summer anthem.

The documentary arrives on August 23rd on Netflix.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Overcomer

    Film Review: 'Overcomer'

    No matter the setting or circumstances, the solution to every dilemma found in Christian Evangelical films is getting closer to God. That certainly holds true with regards to “Overcomer,” the latest bit of bigscreen proselytizing by writer-director-star Alex Kendrick (“War Room,” “Courageous”). The story of a high school basketball coach who’s forced to take over [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Inside the Spider-Man Split: Finger-Pointing and Executive Endgames

    Spider-Man’s neighborhood has been decidedly unfriendly this week. A private and contentious battle over the onscreen future of the beloved Marvel superhero has spilled out into the public square over the past few days. After making nice for two wildly successful films, Sony Pictures, which holds the licensing rights to the Marvel character, will go [...]

  • Variety Announces 10 Actors to Watch

    Variety Announces 10 Actors to Watch for 2019

    Variety has announced its 10 Actors to Watch for 2019, an honor the publication has bestowed since 1998. Past honorees include many future Oscar winners and nominees, such as Mahershala Ali, Timothée Chalamet, Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Brie Larson, Lupita Nyong’o and Melissa Leo. This year’s honorees will be feted in the Oct. 27 issue of [...]

  • August Maturo

    Film News Roundup: August Maturo to Star in Horror Movie 'Slapface'

    In today’s film news roundup, August Maturo gets a starring role and “Death of Me” and “Fatale” find homes. CASTING “Girl Meets World” star August Maturo has been cast as the lead character in the upcoming indie horror feature, “Slapface.” Maturo will play a boy who deals with the loss of his mother by creating [...]

  • Taron Egerton, Lucy Boynton to Star

    Taron Egerton, Lucy Boynton to Star in Virtual Reality Project 'Glimpse'

    Taron Egerton and Lucy Boynton will star in “Glimpse,” a new virtual reality experience that will be unveiled at the Venice Film Festival. Written and directed by Benjamin Cleary and VR creator Michael O’Connor, “Glimpse” will be entered in the Venice Virtual Reality Interactive showcase. It’s set in the imaginative mind of a heartbroken panda, [...]

  • Dan Trachtenberg

    Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' Movie Loses Director

    Dan Trachtenberg has exited the director’s chair for Sony’s “Uncharted” movie starring Tom Holland, with the studio taking meetings with top filmmakers and production starting early next year. The studio confirmed Trachtenberg’s departure Thursday. It also said Sony-based PlayStation Productions — headed by Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan — had come on to produce alongside [...]

  • Participant Taps Anikah McLaren, Robert Kessel

    Participant Taps Anikah McLaren, Robert Kessel to Head Film Department

    Participant Media has named industry veterans Anikah McLaren and Robert Kessel as co-heads of the company’s film department with the titles of executive vice president. Both executives will report together to Participant CEO David Linde, who made the announcement Thursday. McLaren joins Participant having most recently served as a production executive for Fox Searchlight Pictures. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad