Travis Scott’s Second Astroworld Festival Set for Houston on Nov. 9

Jem Aswad

Travis Scott has announced the second of his apparently annual Astroworld festivals, this one taking place, again in his hometown of Houston, on November 9.

Billed “Astroworld: The Sequel — We’re all in this together,” the festival will again take place at the city’s NRG Park, which is across the street from the location of the former AstroWorld amusement park that Scott loved as a kid.

While no lineup has been announced, Scott will curate and return as the headliner. Last year performers — including Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Rae Sremmurd, Young Thug, Gunna, Metro Boomin and Virgil Abloh — were announced just hours before the festival began

Scott completed his “Wish You Were Here” North American tour in the spring.

He also recently released his first Netflix documentary, “Look Mom I Can Fly,” which included footage from the first Astroworld festival and was announced via an Instagram post that showed him holding a series of VHS tapes, which turned out to be the trailer for “Look Mom I Can Fly.” The caption told his fans to meet him at the Movie Exchange on 11200 Northwest Freeway in Houston. Variety was in town and attended — read our report here — and also attended the documentary’s premiere in Los Angeles late in August.

