Cardi B, Migos, Travis Scott to Headline 2019 Rolling Loud Festival

Cardi B, Travis Scott and Migos have been announced as the top headliners for the Rolling Loud Festival, taking place at the Hard Rock Stadium festival grounds in Miami Gardens, Fla., on May 10-12. Kid Cudi and Lil Wayne are also among the top-billed artists for the three-day music festival’s fifth anniversary celebration. Cardi B and Migos are both performing on Friday night, leaving open the possibility that Cardi and her estranged husband, Migos rapper Offset, could make an appearance together as they did at the iHeartMusic Awards last fall (pictured above).

Other performing acts include Lil Uzi Vert, Rae Sremmurd, 21 Savage, Wiz Khalifa, Playboi Carti, Lil Pump, Kodak Black, Gucci Mane, YG, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, Rick Ross, Juice Wrld, Young Thug, Kevin Gates, Sheck Wes, Trippie Red, Lil Skies, Tyga, and over 100 more artists (see the full lineup below).

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 1 on the festival’s website.

“After a year of touring the festival around the country and world, we are excited to return home to Miami to produce what will be our biggest and best show to date,” so-founder Tariq Cherif stated,

Uzi was previously scheduled to appear at Rolling Loud in Australia on Sunday, but the rapper canceled last minute due to “undisclosed reasons.”

Cherif and and Matt Zingler launched Rolling Loud five years ago in Miami. The festival has since expanded to Los Angeles, Oakland, California, and Sydney, Australia. Rolling Loud is expected to announce new locations later this year.

