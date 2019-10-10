×

Live Nation, Friends at Work, Vicky Cornell Band Together for Mental Health Program

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chris Cornell suicide
CREDIT: Casey Curry/Invision/AP, File

Music industry heavyweights from Live Nation, management company Friends at Work and WME along with artists including John Legend, Steve Aoki, MARINA, Grace VanderWaal and Rick Springfield, are banding together to launch Tour Support, a new nonprofit program providing mental health support for the touring community.

Tour Support lives as a new division of LightHopeLife, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit suicide prevention and awareness foundation. According to an announcement, Tour Support was launched in recognition “that the music world is experiencing a mental health crisis among touring professionals, most acutely evidenced by an alarming number of suicides. … Many are in need of support services to help them deal with difficult feelings surrounding life on the road and the changes they face once they get home.”

Indeed, recent years have seen musicians like Linkin Park’s Chester Beddingfield, Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell (pictured), indie artist David Berman and guitarist Neal Casal take their own lives.

The genesis for Tour Support came from Steve Richards, an executive producer with Original Syndicate and former touring professional, who has lost more than ten friends and colleagues to suicide in the last two years. Richards partnered with Friends At Work, headed by Variety 2019 Power of Women Impact List honoree Ty Stiklorius, who said, “I was deeply struck by the recent deaths of Chris Cornell, guitarist Neal Casal and the dozens of touring staff we have tragically lost. This is a first step to provide resources, trainings and counseling opportunities to ultimately change the culture on the road.” The Friends at Work team was impressed with the trainings, passion and understanding of the Music Industry from LightHopeLife and partnered together to form the new organization.

Added LightHopeLife founder and CEO, Michael Rexford, a music partner at the law firm of Manatt, Phelps & Phillips: “Mental illness has long been relegated to the dark, unseen recesses of society, and isolation is the worst thing that someone who is struggling with feelings of hopelessness, worthlessness and any number of other troubling feelings or conditions can experience, which only exacerbates the underlying problems.”

Live Nation Entertainment helped kick start the program with a sizable donation. “Artists and crews spend their lives on the road, bringing shows to life for fans around the world, but that dedication can come with sacrifice,” said CEO and President Michael Rapino. “It’s critical that we provide support to ensure that everyone can maintain sound mind and body while on the road. Live Nation is proud to join in providing new resources for mental health and wellness for the behind-the-scenes heroes who make it all happen.”

Said Rick Springfield, an outspoken advocate for mental health awareness: “Being on the road is like going to war. Except people send love instead of bullets your way. You’d think we’d have no excuse for being depressed. But it happens. Isolation, being away from family, alcohol abuse. All take its toll. Artists hope to bring joy to their audiences but sometimes it has the reverse effect on the artist. Tour Support will make a big difference.”

Vicky Cornell, Chris Cornell’s widow, has also partnered with Tour Support personally and with the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation. “Losing Chris has been the single most devastating experience in my family’s life,” she said. “Tragically, there are countless stories like this, but we only hear about the famous ones. The music community has lost far too many. We must promote and prioritize mental health and wellness and creating a real support system on the road is critical. Intervention is prevention. … “Chris’s death was tragic and what makes it more so is that it was completely preventable. Tour Support’s trainings and resources will specifically help support the music community that Chris will always be a part of. I’m honored to be a part of their efforts to raise awareness, educate and support our extended families on the road.”

Steve Aoki noted that he’s on the road “playing over 250 shows a year, sometimes multiple in one day. The mental and physical strain that this has on myself and my team can’t be understated. And it takes more than just eating right and exercising to combat this. It takes a support system. A real network for all of us to turn to when we feel like we have nowhere to go, and I’m so grateful to be a part of an initiative that is doing something to be there to help us all.”

Artists endorsing the Tour Support organization include: Ludacris, Lindsey Stirling, Hobo Johnson, The National, AJR, Raphael Saadiq, Sofi Tukker, Jake Shears, My Morning Jacket, José González, Kevin Morby, Caitlyn Smith, Pink Martini, Cut Copy, Stars, Frawley, Speelberg, Eddie Berman and Katell Keineg.

More Music

  • Chris Cornell suicide

    Live Nation, Friends at Work, Vicky Cornell Band Together for Mental Health Program

    Music industry heavyweights from Live Nation, management company Friends at Work and WME along with artists including John Legend, Steve Aoki, MARINA, Grace VanderWaal and Rick Springfield, are banding together to launch Tour Support, a new nonprofit program providing mental health support for the touring community. Tour Support lives as a new division of LightHopeLife, [...]

  • KENNEDY John F. Kennedy Jr., his

    Stephen Swid, Music Publishing Titan Who Helped Turn Around SESAC, Dies at 78

    Stephen Swid, a music executive who helped turn SESAC into a major contender in the world of performing rights organizations alongside BMI and ASCAP, died Sunday at 78. Swid was also famous as the “S” in SBK Entertainment, a music publishing company that he, Martin Bandier and Charles Koppelman (the “B” and “K,” respectively) formed [...]

  • Dolly Parton

    TV News Roundup: NBC Announces Dolly Parton Concert Special

    In today’s TV news roundup, NBC announces a concert special commemorating Dolly Parton’s 50th anniversary with the Grand Ole Opry, and Netflix reveals the premiere date of and first look at “Prank Encounters.” CASTING Fivel Stewart, Anthony Keyvan, Karin Konoval, Yaani King Mondschein, Sean Blakemore, Jennifer Spence, Megan Charpentier and Millicent Simmonds have been cast [...]

  • city girls

    From City Girls' JT to Gucci Mane: Six 'First Day Out' Songs to Know

    With the recent release of City Girls’ Jatavia ‘JT’ Johnson from federal custody, the rap duo is reunited and wasting no time dropping new music. “First Day Out” by JT hit digital music services on Tuesday night, making her the latest rapper to celebrate a release — in more ways than one. JT opens the [...]

  • Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin JonasJonas

    Superstar Grammy Losers: Do Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus, Jonases Finally Stand to Win?

    Some superstar acts, even with record sales in the millions and multiple nominations, have never gotten a chance to make an acceptance speech at the Grammy Awards … not even on the little-watched pre-telecast portion. The list of Grammy losers is a pretty surprising one: Blake Shelton, Florida Georgia Line, the Jonas Brothers, Katy Perry, [...]

  • Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller'Patsy &

    Callie Khouri, Megan Hilty, Jessie Mueller Celebrate ‘Patsy & Loretta’ at Nashville Bow

    Women supporting women was the main topic of conversation Wednesday night at the Tennessee premiere of Lifetime’s new film, “Patsy & Loretta,” held south of Nashville at the Franklin Theater. Starring Megan Hilty (“Smash”) as Patsy Cline and Jessie Mueller (Tony-nominated for “Waitress” and a winner for “Beautiful”) as Loretta Lynn — pictured above, with [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad