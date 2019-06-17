×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Raptors’ Win Enraptures Top Canadian Music Exec Chris Taylor

By

Karen's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy Entertainment One

It’s not just a Drake thing — the entire Canadian music business is feeling gleeful over Toronto’s NBA championship. Among the celebrants is Toronto-bred Chris Taylor, the global president of music at Entertainment One, the global music and filmed company based in the land of Raptors. He was at the team’s very first game in 1995 at SkyDome, but since moving to Los Angeles in September, he’s had to enjoy the excitement taking place in Toronto from afar.

This was the first time Toronto made the NBA finals in the team’s 24-year history, and the first time a franchise outside America ever won the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy, beating the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in game 6.

Between 1.5-2 million people are expected to line the streets for the victory parade today as the team moves through the downtown core atop an open-air double decker bus, ending with a massive rally at Nathan Phillips Square. Toronto Mayor John Tory has encouraged everyone to come out.

Related

Taylor is giving his Toronto staff time off to attend. “At eOne, we have a section of the day where people are going to be heading out to go watch the parade,” Taylor told Variety. “I’ll watch the highlights somewhere.”

For game 6 Thursday night, before taking in a show by Canada’s Operators, Taylor gathered in downtown L.A. at Plan Check Kitchen with about a dozen eOne staffers, including his boss Darren Throop and basketball game virgin Ted May, the U.K.’s managing director and head of international.

The rest were “half Canadian, half from down here,” Taylor says, “but I think everybody wanted Toronto to win. It’s funny — in L.A. you’re either a Lakers fan or maybe a Clippers fan, but you are generally not a Golden State fan. It’s a bit of a rivalry. Even in the bar we were at, it was mostly people rooting for the Raptors.”

Taylor, a one-time lawyer who sold his practice in 2016 when he accepted the eOne position, used to represent Drake — the Raptors’ global ambassador, as if that needs clarifying. “I love Drake. I’m happy for him. He’s a genuine fan. Always has been,” he says.

As for Taylor, who grew up in Windsor, Ontario, across the river from Detroit, he was a big Pistons fans, long before Canada had an NBA team in his lifetime (Toronto Huskies was the first in 1946-47 for the Basketball Association of America, the forerunner to the NBA).

When the Raptors launched, he bought tickets to SkyDome (now Rogers Centre) to watch them play the now-defunct, then-first-year expansion team Vancouver Grizzlies (now Memphis Grizzlies)  at the immense domed stadium in downtown Toronto, where the team initially had to play. They later moved to Scotiabank Arena, formerly the Air Canada Centre.

“At the last minute, we decided to go because it was the first game and we ended up getting tickets almost up by the roof, so far away,” Taylor recalls. “It was pretty crazy those first few seasons when they were playing there, because the court would be sitting in one corner of SkyDome with the seating around it. Some of the seats were so far away from the court you could barely even see. You needed binoculars to see the players.”

Radio magnate Allan Slaight of Slaight Communications was one of the businessmen who helped bring an NBA franchise to Toronto. Gary Slaight, a businessman and music industry vet in his own right, is his son and a good friend of Taylor’s who has generously treated him to his courtside seats over the years.

“Once you sit there you don’t want to sit anywhere else,” says Taylor. “It’s incredible. You get a sense of the speed of the game, the size of the guys, adding: “It can be a little scary sometimes, people jumping into the stands for loose balls and things like that.”

What did he think of the final game in Oakland at Oracle Arena? Was he yelling at the TV? Close to a heart attack, maybe, after they were up three games to one, and then lost the fifth and had another close game that easily could have gone to a game 7?

“It was a little anticlimactic,” he says. “It would have been fun if it ended with a final shot or a final miss or defensive play or something like that. It kind of fizzled out. But it doesn’t take away the long-term impact of the win. We’ve got a whole year now where we’re are the NBA champions. Now. we just need to figure out a way to re-sign Kawhi [Leonard, MVP] and try to continue the legacy.”

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

More Music

  • Raptors' Win Enraptures Top Canadian Music

    Raptors' Win Enraptures Top Canadian Music Exec Chris Taylor

    It’s not just a Drake thing — the entire Canadian music business is feeling gleeful over Toronto’s NBA championship. Among the celebrants is Toronto-bred Chris Taylor, the global president of music at Entertainment One, the global music and filmed company based in the land of Raptors. He was at the team’s very first game in 1995 [...]

  • Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Megadeth Cancels Tour Following Dave Mustaine's Cancer Diagnosis

    Megadeth singer/guitarist Dave Mustaine, who famously began his career as a member of Metallica, has been diagnosed with throat cancer. In a statement released Monday, Mustaine, 57, said that his diagnosis is “clearly something to be respected and faced head on — but I’ve faced obstacles before. I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve [...]

  • Garbage’s Shirley Manson Interviews Courtney Love

    Garbage’s Shirley Manson Interviews Courtney Love, More on ‘The Jump’ Podcast

    Garbage’s forthright frontwoman Shirley Manson is no stranger to interviews, having given thousands in her 35-year career. But as host of the new seven-episode podcast “The Jump” on the Mailchimp Presents platform, the tables are turned as Manson is in conversation with artists including Courtney Love, Perfume Genius, Big Boi and Karen O, discussing “the [...]

  • Troy Tomlinson, president and CEO of

    Troy Tomlinson Leaves Sony/ATV to Head UMPG Nashville; Will Taylor Swift Follow?

    Troy Tomlinson will become the chairman/CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group Nashville after leaving his longtime home, Sony/ATV, where he served as president/CEO of the Nashville division since 2005, it was announced Monday. He assumes the newly created position July 15. Even before the move was officially announced, there was speculation that Sony/ATV’s most prominent songwriter, [...]

  • R&B Singer Ann Marie Signs With

    R&B Singer Ann Marie Signs With Interscope Records (EXCLUSIVE)

    Chicago-based R&B singer-songwriter Ann Marie, known for her hit “Secret” with YK Osiris, has signed with Interscope Records, the company announced exclusively to Variety today. “Ann Marie is the prototype for today’s artist,” says Nicole Wyskoarko, the label’s EVP of urban operations. “She’s developed and cultivated a dedicated fan base using the tools of today [...]

  • Soundgarden’s Immersive 'Artists Den' Experience Premieres

    Soundgarden’s Immersive 'Artists Den' Experience Premieres This Week (Exclusive Preview)

    There’s no question that the posthumous release is the most difficult to get right: Human beings are unpredictable, and trying to guess what a person’s intentions might have been is an unhill (if not a losing) battle. Yet posthumous releases ranging from Michael Jackson’s “This Is It” to recent Prince and Jimi Hendrix collections prove [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad