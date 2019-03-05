K-Pop Newcomers Tomorrow X Together Ink Deal With Republic Records

K-pop group Tomorrow X Together — the newest addition to Seoul-based Big Hit Entertainment, home of global pop sensations BTS — have signed a distribution deal with Republic Records, the company announced today.

The quintet, comprised of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai and ranging in age from 16 to 19, just released their debut EP, the five-track “The Dream Chapter: Star.”

“As they transition from childhood to youth, the boys have gathered together under ONE DREAM,” the press release reads. “‘The Dream Chapter’ will unfold the stories of what they encountered as they grow and embark on this new journey.”

The song “Our Summer” was produced by The Futuristics, who have worked with Halsey, Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello.

Big Hit was founded in 2005 by producer and CEO Bang Si-Hyuk. When BTS announced in October that it is extending its contract with the company, the group said in a statement:“We respect our mentor, producer Bang Si-Hyuk who has continued to show us a vision for our future from even before debut and have helped us form our perspective of the world and music. With Big Hit Entertainment’s support, we’ll continue to strive to give our best for fans all around the world.”