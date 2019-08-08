×

Tommy Lee Slams Trump in Twitter Rant: ‘We’re Going to Repaint Air Force One Pink’

Jem Aswad

Tommy Lee'Live The Good Life' Party at The Coconut Creek Casino, Coconut Creek, Florida, USA - 05 Apr 2019
CREDIT: Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Tommy Lee has long since established that he’s no fan of President Trump. Via his Twitter feed and elsewhere, the Motley Crue drummer has lambasted the leader of the free world over gun control, over the California wildfires and other environmental issues, called him “scary delusional” and plenty more.

But yesterday, apparently inspired by the many respondents who’ve told him in recent weeks to stick to drumming, he outdid even himself with a long Twitter rant that brought life to many a left-winger’s revenge fantasies.

“You Trumpsters better pray that liberals never gain control of the WH again because we are going to pay you back so f—ing hard for all of this sh–,” it reads. “Planned Parenthoods on every damn corner. We’re going to repaint Air Force One pussy hat pink and fly if over your beloved Bible Belt 6 days a week, tossing birth control pills, condoms & atheist literature from the cockpit. We’re going to tax your mega churches so bad Joel Osteen will need to get a job at Chik Fil A to pay his light bill. Speaking of Chik Fil A, we’re buying cult leaders tortured with conversion therapy. Have fun with the new menu you bigoted f—s.”

There’s plenty more. Read on below …

