×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tom Petty’s Daughters, Widow Settle Legal Battle Over Estate

By and

Tom Petty’s widow and daughters from a previous marriage have settled their bitter legal battle, according to a report in Rolling Stone.

Earlier this year, Adria Petty and Annakim Violette, the late singer’s daughters with his former wife Jane, sued his second wife, Dana York, for $5 million, alleging that she had deprived them of their rightful role in determining how Petty’s works are released.

However, Rolling Stone, citing legal documents, reports that both parties, as well as Petty’s long-time manager Anthony Dimitriades, reached a “settlement agreement” on December 10 in regard to the estate battle. Details of the settlement were not disclosed.

A rep for the Petty estate did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment.

Presumably, the settlement clears the way for the estate to continue releasing material from the singer’s voluminous vault of unreleased recordings — among other projects, an expanded 25th anniversary edition of his Grammy-nominated 1994 album “Wildflowers” has been hung up for many months. In a petition filed in probate court in April, Dana Petty said Adria had interfered with plans to release “Wildflowers — All the Rest,” which would include outtakes from the original album.

Petty died in October 2017 of an accidental drug overdose, leaving his widow as the trustee of his trust. The terms of the trust entitle the daughters to “equal participation” in decisions about how Petty’s catalog is exploited. The daughters have interpreted that to mean that they get two votes out of three, giving them majority control.

Dana Petty filed a petition in probate court in April of this year, seeking to put Petty’s catalog in the hands of a professional manager. She argued that Adria Petty had been erratic and abusive, and had made it difficult to conduct business in an orderly way. Adria Petty filed a separate probate petition in an effort to claim control of the estate.

The new lawsuit, filed by attorney Alex Weingarten, accuses Dana Petty of usurping the estate’s assets at the daughters’ expense.

Adam Streisand, Dana Petty’s attorney, issued a statement calling the suit “destructive nonsense.”

“This misguided and meritless lawsuit sadly demonstrates exactly why Tom Petty designated his wife to be the sole trustee with authority to manage his estate,” he said. “Dana will not allow destructive nonsense like this to distract her from protecting her husband’s legacy.”

Since Tom Petty’s death, two compilations have been released, “An American Treasure” and “The Best of Everything” — both of which involved a good deal of conflict between Petty’s widow and daughters, over content, release dates, credits and liner notes.

More Biz

  • Tom Petty’s Daughters, Widow Settle Legal

    Tom Petty’s Daughters, Widow Settle Legal Battle Over Estate

    Tom Petty’s widow and daughters from a previous marriage have settled their bitter legal battle, according to a report in Rolling Stone. Earlier this year, Adria Petty and Annakim Violette, the late singer’s daughters with his former wife Jane, sued his second wife, Dana York, for $5 million, alleging that she had deprived them of [...]

  • Tropical rainforest on the banks of

    Warner Music Aims to Plant 100,000 Trees in the Amazon as Holiday Gift to Staff

    In a move that inspired and environmentally conscious companies will hopefully emulate, as a holiday gift to its employees, Warner Music Group is partnering with the One Tree Planted organization to plant trees in the fire-ravaged Amazon forest. The company is planting 10 trees in the Amazon for each employee — a total of 48,210 [...]

  • Republic Records Names Chris Blackwell Senior

    Republic Records Names Chris Blackwell Senior VP of Creative Content

    Republic Records has named Chris Blackwell senior vice president of creative content & development, it was announced today by co-founders Monte and Avery Lipman and general manager Jim Roppo. According to the announcement, Blackwell will lead creative development for film, television and premium platform projects set to feature and showcase Republic Records artists. His responsibilities include establishing partnerships to create, develop, [...]

  • China Spying Technology Tik Tok Placeholder

    TikTok Gains Global Momentum -- but Also Raises Sticky Privacy Questions

    Bay Area rapper Saweetie didn’t intend for “My Type” to come out as a single. But when a clip of the bouncy anthem about desirable (and slightly vulgar) attributes in a partner started to take off on TikTok as part of a social media challenge, it became clear the song would be her defining hit. The [...]

  • Carlyle Group, Investors in Taylor Swift

    Carlyle Group, Investors in Taylor Swift Catalog, Address Scooter Braun Drama (Sort Of)

    Kewsong Lee, co-CEO of The Carlyle Group, a private equity fund whose assets include a minority investment in Big Machine Label Group, the record company that’s home to Taylor Swift’s catalog, spoke to CNBC’s “Squawk Alley” on Wednesday. During the interview, held at the Goldman Sachs Financial Conference, host Wilfred Frost asked the business executive [...]

  • Mergers and Deals Placeholder

    Top 19 Media Trends of 2019: Mega Mergers

    Media consolidation has been rife in the past two years, as traditional media companies have scaled up in order to protect themselves against the new entrants challenging their business.  Traditional media has spent $229 billion since March 2018 on just six key mergers as rivals opted to combine their assets to compete in the new [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad