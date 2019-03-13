×
Tom Holkenborg to Keynote Inaugural Synthplex Music Conference (EXCLUSIVE)

Tom Holkenborg Junkie XL
CREDIT: Brinson+Banks for Variety

Composer Tom Holkenborg, who also works under the moniker “Junkie XL,” will participate in a keynote Q&A at the inaugural  SYNTHPLEX music conference set for March 28 to 31 at the L.A. Marriott Burbank Airport Hotel and Convention Center in Burbank, Calif. He joins previously announced speakers Thomas Dolby, who’ll receive the Golden Ear lifetime achievement award, Michael Abels (“Get Out”), Mark Isham (“Crash”), songwriter Shelly Peiken, composer Germaine Franco (“Coco”) and synth-master Harold Faltermeyer (of “Axel F” fame), among others.

The newly launched event, cofounded by Michael Learmouth and Michael Lehmann Boddicker, “celebrates all things synthesizer” and will feature a trade show, seminars, Q&A sessions, workshops and nightly performances. In addition, organizers announced a Hands-On Pop-Up Synth Museum showcasing rare instruments.

The Grammy-nominated Holkenborg counts directors James Cameron and Peter Jackson as collaborators, recently scoring “Alita: Battle Angel” and “Mortal Engines,” as well as George Miller (“Mad Max: Fury Road”) and Tim Miller (“Deadpool”). His movies have grossed over $1 billion at the box office. Holkenborg also produces the online music tutorial series Studio Time, on his YouTube channel, which boasts more than 100,000 subscribers.

A live daily  broadcast from the conference will be hosted by DubLab Radio. See the full list of speakers at the SYNTHPLEX website.

