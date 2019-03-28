Tom Holkenborg Launches Composer Program SCORE Academy

Ahead of his keynote appearance at Synthplex in Los Angeles this weekend, composer Tom Holkenborg today announced the launch of SCORE Academy. In collaboration with ASCAP, the annual program offers a “full-contact curriculum,” conceived by Holkenborg, who also works under the Junkie XL moniker. Fields covered include scoring, sound design, mixing and production, music technology and the film-music business.

The course is available to selected students for free via an application process.

Said Holkenborg: “I have always been a passionate advocate of making education accessible to all, and my SCORE Academy will provide the hands-on tuition and training that’s required to make it as a composer,” s “Vocational education in this field is invaluable, and SCORE Academy will equip our students with the tools they need to succeed.”

Holkenborg’s credits include “Deadpool,” “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “Black Mass,” “Alita: Battle Angel,” “Divergent” and the forthcoming “Terminator: Dark Fate.” His work with such directors as Robert Rodriguez, George Miller, Tim Miller and James Cameron means an affiliation with over $2 billion in gross box office receipts. Holkenborg also hosts the online tutorial series Studio Time, which boasts more than 100,000 YouTube subscribers, and created a four-year bachelor program called Media Music as an associate professor at ArtEZ Academy of Music in the Netherlands.