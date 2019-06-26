×

T.J. Martell’s New York Gala to Honor CMA’s Sarah Trahern, BMI’s Mike O’Neill, Atlantic’s Michael Kushner

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
NY Honors Gala
CREDIT: Courtesy T.J. Martell Foundation

The T.J. Martell Foundation for Cancer Research has announced the 44 th Annual New York Honors Gala, to be held on October 15th at Cipriani in New York, will honor Country Music Association CEO Sarah Trahern, BMI President and CEO Mike O’Neill and Atlantic Records EVP and general counsel Michael Kushner (pictured above, left to right).

The announcement was made by Co-chairs Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman of Atlantic Records, Charlie Feldman of BMI, and Chairman of the T.J. Martell Foundation’s National Board of Trustees Joel Katz of Greenberg Traurig.

The evening includes celebrity guests invited by the honorees to perform and present awards. Past hosts, presenters, performers, and notable guests have included Bryan Adams, Indie Arie, Mary J Blige, Garth Brooks, former President William J. Clinton, former President George H. W. Bush, Clive Davis, Foreigner, Joe Jonas, DJ Khaled, Doug Morris, Bill Murray, REO Speedwagon, Sting, Stevie Wonder, Yoko Ono and many others luminaries. Past honorees have included Irving Azoff, Steve Boom, Scott Borchetta, Jennifer Breithaupt, Drew Carey, Charlie Daniels, Clive Davis, John Esposito, Berry Gordy, Jeff Harleston, Randy Jackson, Quincy Jones, Joel Katz, Monte and Avery Lipman, Kenny Loggins, Arnold Palmer, Bea Perez, the late Frances Williams Preston, Sarah Stennett, Julie Swidler, Carrie Underwood, Afo Verde, Russell Wallach, Brett Yormark, among many others.

Related

Kushner is the Executive Vice President, Business & Legal Affairs and General Counsel for Atlantic Records. Michael Kushner is Executive Vice President, Business & Legal Affairs and General Counsel for Atlantic Records. Part of Atlantic’s senior executive team since 2001, he oversees all business affairs and legal functions for Atlantic Records.  Beginning his career at PolyGram in 1987, Kushner has held senior roles at Sony Music, and prior to joining Atlantic Records, he served as Senior Vice President, Business & Legal Affairs at the Island Def Jam Music Group.

O’Neill is President and Chief Executive Officer of BMI© (Broadcast Music, Inc.). In his role, O’Neill oversees all of BMI’s business operations, both domestically and globally and directs the company’s strategic growth to benefit BMI’s songwriters, composers, music publishers, and licensees. He is also a member of the BMI Board of Directors.

Chairman of the National Board of Trustees Joel Katz explained that “the music industry’s long-time support of the T.J. Martell Foundation dates to 1975 when music executive Tony Martell established the organization in memory of his son, T.J., who was lost to leukemia at the age of 19. Since then, more than $280 million has been raised for ground-breaking treatment and support of cancer-related illnesses.”

Popular on Variety

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

More Music

  • Miley Cyrus

    Miley Cyrus Teases 'Charlie's Angels' Collaboration with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey

    Three of the biggest female pop stars have joined forces in a new song for the Elizabeth Banks-directed reboot of “Charlie’s Angels.” In a tweet posted Wednesday, Miley Cyrus hinted at a collaboration between herself, Lana Del Rey, and Ariana Grande in the forthcoming film. Alongside a 14-second teaser, originally posted by Sony Pictures, the [...]

  • Idris Elba

    Idris Elba Signs With Universal Music Publishing Group

    Actor and musician Idris Elba has signed an exclusive, worldwide publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG). In addition, UMPG will sub-publish artists signed to Elba’s record label, 7Wallace, which launched in 2015 and is based in London. The accomplished star of such films as “The Wire”, “Luther” and “Beasts of No Nation,” Elba [...]

  • Emily Robison and Natalie Maines of

    Dixie Chicks Make Upcoming Album Official... With a Caveat from Jack Antonoff

    The Dixie Chicks haven’t exactly made a secret of the fact that they’ve been in the studio working on their first album in 13 years, as photographs have popped up on their social media accounts for months portraying the group at work. But official announcements have not been forthcoming. Now, via Instagram — and with [...]

  • Mary J Blige Walk of Fame

    Mary J. Blige Inks First-Look TV Deal With Lionsgate

    Mary J. Blige has signed an exclusive first-look television deal with Lionsgate. Under the pact, Blige and her newly-launched Blue Butterfly productions will develop and produce TV series for the studio. The singer-actress will also have the opportunity to create content across Lionsgate’s various business platforms. “Mary is a very talented artist, fearless visionary and an [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad