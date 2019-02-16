×
Tiffany Haddish Reveals Plans for Album That May Be Called ‘The She Ready Experience’

Tiffany Haddish Limited Partners
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Tiffany Haddish has music on her mind. In a recent interview with Glamour, Haddish revealed that she’s working on an album.

The “Girls Trip” actress was up for a Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album for her audiobook “The Last Black Unicorn.” She also sings on that project at the very end. “This is before I took vocal lessons,” she said.

She also sings a song in her upcoming film “Lego Movie 2” in which she plays Queen Watevra Wa’Nab.

Though Haddish ended up losing the Grammy to former President Jimmy Carter for his audio book “Faith: A Journey For All,” she said the Grammy nod gave her the confidence to give singing a serious shot.

“It really inspired me. Like, ‘Wow if I can [get] nominated for a Grammy for telling my truth, what can I get if I really just apply myself and my vocal skills?'” she said. 

As for a title, she’s thinking of something in the vein of her current stand up tour, “She Ready.” “It will probably be the ‘She Ready’ album or ‘The She Ready Experience’ or ‘The We Ready Album,” she said.

Haddish already has some music industry connections, including Drake and his father. She said the pair have both direct messaged her on Instagram. Drake just wanted to know if she would make an appearance in his music video “Nice For What.” She said, “So, I did his music video and I thought, ‘Oh maybe something might happen, you know!’ I was like, ‘Are you gonna take me to dinner?’ He said, ‘yeah we could eat dinner,’ and then I never heard from him again,” she joked.

As for his dad, Hadish said, “I turned his dad down. I’m not being Drake’s step momma!”

The budding singer also has hopes that Cardi B might be featured on her new album.

“I’m trying to get her on a couple of tracks,” she said, doing an impression of the rapper’s famous chirping sound effect. “I’m like ‘She ready, brrrrrrr!”

No matter the result, Haddish is determined to have a good time. “I’m going to see what happens. It might be really great, it might not. But who cares, right? You’ve got to give it a shot.”

Watch the full Glamour interview below:

