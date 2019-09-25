The Xx Extends Publishing Deal With Universal Music Publishing Group

The Xx have extended its worldwide publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG), the company announced on Sept. 24.

The UK group has been signed to UMPG since 2009, the same year it released its Mercury Award-winning debut album. The Xx went on to release two additional albums, 2012’s “Coexist” and 2017’s “I See You,” while developing a reputation for being among the more influential artists to emerge.

The xx music has also been a big driver of syncs, appearing in such shows as “Gossip Girl” and “House of Cards.” In 2013, the band wrote the song “Together” for Baz Luhrmann’s update of “The Great Gatsby.” Solo projects by Jamie xx and Romy Madley Croft have also garnered critical and commercial acclaim.

Said Mark Gale, VP International A&R and Director of A&R at UMPG: “We originally signed The Xx purely on the basis of a set of songs we heard and loved. It’s been extraordinary to see the artist and individuals that they’ve evolved into. They are constantly looking forward and challenging themselves creatively. It’s a huge privilege and compliment that after 10 years they continue to trust all of us at Universal Music Publishing with their songs.”

Los Angeles-based UMPG operates 47 offices in 45 countries.