×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

The Who’s Pete Townshend Says ‘Thank God’ Keith Moon and John Entwistle Are Gone

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Pete Townshend
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The Who’s Pete Townshend has never been terribly cautious with his public statements or sentimental about his departed bandmates — less than a year after drummer Keith Moon’s death in 1978, he spoke of how it “saved” the band, which had been marred by the legendary drummer’s unreliable playing as his health declined.

But he may have set a new bar with his comments in a recent long Rolling Stone interview in which he says he’s glad Moon and bassist John Entwistle, who died in 2002, are gone — because they were “f—ing difficult to play with.”

“It’s not going to make Who fans very happy, but thank God they’re gone,” Townshend said. “Because they were f—ing difficult to play with. They never, ever managed to create bands for themselves. I think my musical discipline, my musical efficiency as a rhythm player, held the band together.”

He described Entwistle’s bass sound as “like a Messiaen organ. Every note, every harmonic in the sky. When he passed away and I did the first few shows without him, with Pino [Palladino] on bass, he was playing without all that stuff. … I said, ‘Wow, I have a job.’ With Keith, my job was keeping time, because he didn’t do that. So when he passed away, it was like, ‘Oh, I don’t have to keep time anymore.’”

Although Townshend and singer Roger Daltrey, the two surviving members of The Who’s classic lineup, take frequent potshots at each other, they do express affection.

“I used to say that I love him, but with my fingers crossed,” Townshend said of Daltrey. “Now, I like him too. I like all his eccentricities, his foibles, his self-obsession, and his singer thing. Everything about him.”

For his part, Daltrey said, “I’ve always kind of known Pete cares for me. I hope he realizes I care about him. I think my actions through our career have shown that.”

However, the most telling part of the interview may be when Townshend seems surprised at something he’s just said. “I find sometimes I’ll be saying things and I think, ‘Do I really feel that, or is my mouth just f—ing with me?’” It’s a statement he could have made at any point in his 50-plus-year career.

 

More Music

  • Dolly Parton at the Grand Ole

    Dolly Parton TV Special Celebrates Her 50 Years with Grand Ole Opry — Or Is It 60?

    Dolly Parton is celebrating a half-century of being an official Grand Ole Opry member with “Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry,” a two-hour special that airs tonight on NBC. But if you want to talk about how long she’s really been associated with the Opry, she’s not bashful about noting that you can actually tag [...]

  • Pete Townshend

    The Who’s Pete Townshend Says ‘Thank God’ Keith Moon and John Entwistle Are Gone

    The Who’s Pete Townshend has never been terribly cautious with his public statements or sentimental about his departed bandmates — less than a year after drummer Keith Moon’s death in 1978, he spoke of how it “saved” the band, which had been marred by the legendary drummer’s unreliable playing as his health declined. But he [...]

  • Irving Azoff Nicki Minaj

    Irving Azoff and Nicki Minaj to Keynote 2020 Pollstar Live Conference

    Veteran music manager and mogul Irving Azoff will sit down with his client Nicki Minaj for a keynote conversation at the Pollstar Live Conference, set to take place Feb. 4 to Feb. 6 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Azoff’s management roster includes the Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi, Gwen Stefani, Christina Aguilera, John Mayer, [...]

  • Beat Saber Acquired by Facebook, Company

    Facebook Buys the Maker of the Popular VR Game 'Beat Saber'

    Facebook has acquired Beat Games, the maker of the popular virtual reality (VR) music game “Beat Saber”, the social media giant announced Tuesday. Beat Games will operate as an independent studio under Oculus Studios, and continue to support “Beat Saber” on all existing platforms, according to a blog post penned by Facebook AR/VR director of [...]

  • Universal Music Group

    Indie Label Collective Impala to Oppose Tencent-Universal Music Deal

    Impala, the European trade collective that represents both independent labels and publishers, announced today that it is “gearing up” to oppose Tencent’s buyout of a 10% stake of Universal Music Group, with an option to add a further 10%. The organization is also concerned about “who might buy the additional UMG stakes that are up for [...]

  • Cyndi Lauper Working Girl

    United Nations to Honor Cyndi Lauper for Human Rights Work, Kesha to Present

    The United Nations will award Cyndi Lauper with the first High Note Global Prize award for her promotion of human rights and impacting work to prevent and end homelessness for LGBTQ youth, the organization announced today. On U.N. Human Rights Day — which is December 10 — the High Note Global Prize will be presented [...]

  • The Band, Music From Big Pink

    Imagine Docs Powers Up Slate, Including Scorsese's Return to Unscripted (EXCLUSIVE)

    In just over a year, Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment has stealthily assembled a slate of nearly 20 documentary feature and TV series projects, with distribution partners such as Netflix, Showtime and Apple TV Plus in place. The prestigious lineup features filmmakers and producers including Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Amy Berg, Morgan Neville [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad