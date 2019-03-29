×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

The Who’s Unfinished Rock Opera ‘Lifehouse’ Gets Graphic Novel (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Pete Townshend
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Sci-fi fantasy magazine Heavy Metal and Pete Townshend are partnering on the Who’s uncompleted rock opera “Lifehouse” for a graphic novel, with an eye to developing a movie and television projects.

“Lifehouse,” which had originally been planned as a movie for Universal, will be published in July, 2020, as a 150-page graphic novel based on Townshend’s screenplay and music. It will be written and illustrated by James Harvey, with former My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way also hired to write. Parts of “Lifehouse” ended up on the album “Who’s Next,” including the songs “Behind Blue Eyes,” “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” and “Baba O’Riley.” Townshend released a version of “Lifehouse” performed by himself in 1999.

The graphic novel is set in a dystopian world that relates to today’s themes of politics, global warming, and technological reliance. Harvey’s “Little Nemo” adaptations were part of a multiple-Eisner Award-winning anthology, and Way penned comic series “Umbrella Academy,” which was recently adapted into a Netflix show.

“Harvey’s storytelling, an infusion of graphic design, mod and Japanese styles, exactly fit what we were looking for,” said Heavy Metal CEO Jeff Krelitz.

Related

Townshend said, “A graphic novel based on my very first 1970 concept for The Who’s abandoned ‘Lifehouse’ project is perhaps the most exciting creative development in my long career. ‘Lifehouse’ always had a strong and important visual story that was never even touched on.”

Townshend explained that he had been in art school before starting the Who in 1964, but wasn’t able to engage in visual storytelling.

“Even by 1971 when ‘Lifehouse’ was written, it had to be treated as a film script, which was entirely beyond my skill set, and beyond the financial scope of The Who,” he said. “If I had completed my art studies, instead of staying with The Who, I might have made my own graphic novels. I am excited then, with huge anticipation, that at last ‘Lifehouse’ can be realized visually, and as a story –- part science fiction, part spiritual allegory.”

Krelitz said, “Pete Townsend is a master storyteller in musical arts. His music changed the way the world views rock ‘n’ roll. After a 50-year wait, Heavy Metal is excited to help him realize his vision with this timeless story.”

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More Music

  • Pete Townshend

    The Who's Unfinished Rock Opera 'Lifehouse' Gets Graphic Novel (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sci-fi fantasy magazine Heavy Metal and Pete Townshend are partnering on the Who’s uncompleted rock opera “Lifehouse” for a graphic novel, with an eye to developing a movie and television projects. “Lifehouse,” which had originally been planned as a movie for Universal, will be published in July, 2020, as a 150-page graphic novel based on [...]

  • Treach, from left, T.I., YG and

    Why Is the Rock Hall of Fame Inducting Fewer Black Artists Than Ever?

    The Grammys have yet to overcome their lack of diversity, but music’s other conferrer of ultimate honors, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, initially showed an impressive color blindness. Its inaugural batch of inductees — the Class of ’86 — included 10 “performer” acts, and six of them were black. The next year, 15 [...]

  • Bon Iver Comes Off Alternately Glorious

    Concert Review: Bon Iver Alternately Precious and Glorious in Philly Tour Opener

    Spending any amount of time with the often precious singer-songwriter Justin Vernon — the central figure behind Bon Iver — is akin to hanging with J.D. Salinger, stuck in a Quonset hut, plotting his return to the Great American Novel. There’s a hallowed “genius at work” vibe happening, even when the output might be, on [...]

  • Raheem DeVaughn Ryan Coogler and Danai

    NAACP Image Awards Celebrates 50 Years of Heralding Artists of Color

    Perception matters. This is why the NAACP Image Awards has heralded the artistic achievements of people of color for 50 years. The award show’s milestone celebration airs March 30 on TV One with “Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson hosting for the sixth consecutive time. As for the emphasis on imagery, it’s a concept Frederick Douglass embraced [...]

  • Beyonce KnowlesBeyonce and Jay-Z in concert,

    NAACP Image Awards Fetes 'Milestone' Year a Month After the Oscars

    It’s no coincidence that the NAACP Image Awards are taking place a lot later than usual this year. Trumpeting its 50th anniversary, the organizers behind the broadcast say they wanted this year’s show to bask in its own spotlight away from other awards-season mainstays. This is worth noting because in past years, the Image Awards [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad