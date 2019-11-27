×
The Weeknd Drops New Single, ‘Heartless’ (Listen)

Jem Aswad

Following the new normal of teasing a new single with a cryptic social-media message, The Weeknd tonight dropped his a new single called “Heartless.”

“The fall starts tomorrow night,” he wrote in an Instagram message Monday, alongside a blurry photo of himself wearing a pair thick-rimmed glasses. “Tomorrow night we start again.”

A new photo accompanied the song’s release, revealing a new , very early ‘80s look for the Canadian artist, with a red suit jacket and a Larry Graham-style mustache accompanying the glasses.

The song itself is very Weeknd, although it has a slightly more hip-hop vibe with the occasional Migos-style vocal interjection, siren sound and beat breakdown.

The tease comes just a few the artist said on Twitter that he’s in “album mode full effect.” The Weeknd is overdue: despite multiple guest appearances and a one-off single from the “Game of Thrones” soundtrack called “Power Is Power,” his latest release was last year’s low-key EP “My Dear Melancholy,” which followed his hit 2016 full-length “Starboy.”

The Weeknd recently played himself in the Adam Sandler-starring film “Uncut Gems.” He’s a friend of ours, and he’s a real cinephile,” said Josh Safdie, speaking with Variety after the film’s premiere in Telluride. “Real cinephile. Like, one of his favorite filmmakers is (David) Cronenberg, and that makes sense, because he’s from Toronto. But he watches a lot of movies.”

 

 

 

