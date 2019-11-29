The Weeknd Drops Another New Song, ‘Blinding Lights,’ Appears on Colbert Next Week

×
Just three days after he dropped his new single “Heartless,The Weeknd followed with another early Friday morning. This one’s called “Blinding Lights” and it follows in the early ‘80s vibe of its predecessor, with vintage gated-drum sounds and echo-drenched synthesizers, and is much more upbeat than the songs on last year’s EP “My Dear Melancholy.”

Grammy Award-winning, Diamond-certified artist The Weeknd has released his second new track this week titled “Blinding Lights,” following the release of “Heartless” on Wednesday. He has also partnered with distinguished car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz as creative director for their new global campaign, featuring his new song “Blinding Lights” (watch the full commercial here). The Weeknd’s online store has also been updated, debuting exclusive vinyl and CD pressings of both singles for a limited time.

Next week, The Weeknd will make a two-night performance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”  on December 5 and 6. He’ll also make his big screen debut in the critically-acclaimed Safdie Brothers film “Uncut Gems” alongside Adam Sandler, in select theaters on December 13 and nationwide on December 25.

The Weeknd’s next album, his first full-length since 2016’s “Starboy,” seems to be imminent. Along with “My Dear Melancholy,” he’s made multiple guest appearances on other artists’ songs and dropped a one-off single from the “Game of Thrones” soundtrack called “Power Is Power.”

 

