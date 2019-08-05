The Strokes to Play New Year’s Eve Concert in Brooklyn

Today the Strokes announced a special New Year’s Eve show in their hometown of New York City. Tickets for the show, to be held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Dec. 31 (of course), will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, August 9 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

The Strokes and Governors Ball Music Festival are also providing the 2019 festival’s three-day and Sunday ticket buyers an earlier, exclusive pre-sale to ensure any fans who missed the group’s performance in June when the festival was cut short by thunderstorms will have the opportunity to ring in the new year with the Strokes.

This presale window, together with Strokes fan club, will begin on Tuesday August 6 at 10 a.m. ET. American Express Card Members can also purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, August 6 at 10 a.m. local time.

The Strokes have had plenty of ups and downs in the two decades since they jump-started the New York City rock scene of the early ’00s, but they’re still at it — often sidebar-ing into solo projects but coming back together every couple of years. In 2016 They released an EP called “Future Present Past,” and the group is said to have new music on the way: In May, during a benefit at the Wiltern in Los Angeles, they played a new song called “The Adults Are Talking” that sounds more than a little like something from “Is This It?”