The Cars’ Ric Ocasek Remembered by Weezer, the Killers, Courtney Love, More

Ric Ocasek’s death on Sept. 15 elicited reactions from all over the music industry. While Ocasek was best known as the frontman for the Cars, he was also a noted producer, A&R executive and author. Among the artists to pay tribute on social media in the hours after news of Ocasek’s death broke were Weezer, the Killers, Courtney Love and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea, musicians who saw crossover success in the ’90s and ’00s, a path first traversed by Ocasek and his Cars.

See some of the reactions below:

Feeling grateful for Ric. Had the opportunity to send him this email a couple years back. My first king. Thank you, thank you, thank you. pic.twitter.com/h4u8CXDhRg — The Killers (@thekillers) September 16, 2019

“It doesn’t matter where you’ve been, as long as it was deep.” There’s a #ricocasek lyric for you. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) September 16, 2019

RIP #RicOcasek Cars were the first band I saw that qualified as new wave — their synths and leathers were too pricey for pure punk. Long gone, of course, and now Ric too, a sweet guy. Suicide was one of several outside bands he produced: https://t.co/9Xlu2kQFRR — Kurt Loder (@kurt_loder) September 16, 2019

Aw, man. RIP #ricocasek and thank you for the songs on “Heartbeat City” alone. You were a true original. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) September 16, 2019

We were just playing your music on the bus last night. Just what I needed.😢#RicOcasek pic.twitter.com/Pix2mZMzui — Terri Nunn (@RealTerriNunn) September 16, 2019

The Bad Brains blew my mind but when I turned their album Rock For Light over to the back & found out Ric Ocasek of The Cars produced it, my world was set on fire. After that I didn’t give a fuck about “guilty pleasures” or what other people thought was cool.

R.I.P. Ric Ocasek pic.twitter.com/2WLZQ4xvD4 — Danko Jones (@dankojones) September 16, 2019

I'm not processing the death of Ric Ocasek yet, can't even read a story about it. I didn't know him, but I think we all felt like we did kind of know him. He picked great musicians, had impeccable popular music instincts. A classic. — Kathy Valentine (@Kathy_Valentine) September 16, 2019

Ric Ocasek… I’m 😞 so sad. The Cars are a big part of my musical love affair. He was amazing and will be missed. The music of The Cars will inspire people and move people forever. My prayers go to his family friends and all the fans. — Carnie Wilson (@CarnieWilson) September 16, 2019