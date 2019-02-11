Dan + Shay’s ‘Tequila’ Named Most Shazamed Song of the Grammys

Everyone wanted a taste of “Tequila” at this year’s Grammy Awards.

The hit single from country duo Dan + Shay was the most Shazamed song of the night following the artists’ stripped-down performance, featuring Dan Smyers on guitar and Shay Mooney on piano. “Tequila” was a multi-week No. 1 smash at country radio and crossed over to the top 30 at pop radio in 2018, but was undoubtedly still being heard by the vast majority of Grammy viewers for the first time Sunday night.

Close behind was Alicia Keys’ piano-based medley, which included a number of popular songs such as “Killing Me Softly” by Roberta Flack, “Lucid Dreams” by Juice WRLD, “Unforgettable” by Nat King Cole, “Use Somebody” by Kings of Leon, “In My Feelings” by Drake, “Doo-Wop (That Thing)” by Lauryn Hill and “Empire State Of Mind” by Jay-Z and Keys.

R&B artist H.E.R. also had a strong Shazam showing for her performance of “Hard Place,” which she accompanied with a see-through guitar and a large number of backup singers. Following the performance, the 21-year old artist, whose real name is Gabriella Wilson, also took home her second Grammy of the night for best R&B album.

Other popular songs of the evening included the St. Vincent and Dua Lipa duet of the latter’s “One Kiss,” Brandi Carlile’s performance of “The Joke,” Janelle Monáe’s dance-filled rendition of “Make Me Feel,” Kacey Musgraves’ “Rainbow,” Post Malone and the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ performance of “Dark Necessities,” Travis Scott and James Blake’s combined take on “No Bystanders” and a cover by Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus and Maren Morris of Neil Young’s classic “After the Gold Rush.”